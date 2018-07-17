National Defence turns attention to military families stressed by moves

Canada's defence minister was in New Brunswick on Tuesday to introduce a program aimed at making military moves less stressful for soldiers and their families.

The Seamless Canada program will address some of the more significant stresses on military members and their families while moving, Harjit Sajjan.

Throughout their careers, military families are often required to relocate to bases and wings across the country.

He said many people know what it's like to have to concentrate on work while worrying about family matters.

"Imagine our military members, the challenging work that they do," he said.

Seamless Canada will address such move-related issues as landing at the bottom of the queue to see a medical specialist, delays in obtaining new health cards, and the transition to new schools for military children.

"The easier we make it on their families, we know they're going to be performing well at home and abroad representing Canada," he said.

Issues vary across Canada

Sajjan said military families face different issues in each province.

At the end of June, the minister met with representatives from all provinces and territories to discuss improving the relocation experience.

They came up with ways to solve issues unique to their own provinces.

"In Quebec some of the challenges could be different from British Columbia," he said.

They came up with ways to solve issues unique to their own provinces.

"In Quebec some of the challenges could be different from British Columbia," he said.

The goal of the meeting was to increase governments' awareness of issues specific to members of the military and their families to establish conditions that would improve the transition in moves among provinces and territories.

"It's recognizing … the service the families provide to Canada as well," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"There are significant challenges that our families have to go through and we want to make sure to make it easier for them."

Sajjan said the Department of Defence is focused on identifying issues that military families have to deal with. (Timothy Pennell/CBC)

Because the issues vary from province to province, Seamless Canada won't won't be rolling out at the same time across the country.

Harjit Sajjan would not say how much the program costs, saying Defence is focusing on "looking after members" and their families.

"They're going to know their families are going to be looked after."

