An online auction is giving art collectors the rare opportunity to purchase oil paintings from New Brunswick artist Miller Gore Brittain.

The last Brittain painting on the market in Saint John sold for $120,000 three years ago. Now the chance at owning a piece by the renowned Canadian artist is drawing national attention.

Liz Isaac, an antique appraiser, working on the auction with Mario Brideau of Citadel Gallery, said she was a "bit shocked" when she saw the works.

"Usually you get the pastels, or the sketches or the drawings," she said. "But to have three oils, of three different periods — it's absolutely amazing."

The paintings come from a private estate, which has not been identified.

One of the pieces, titled Sidewalk Madonna, is listed at an estimated value of $40,000 to $60,000. It's from Brittain's early period in 1940 and depicts a woman and her child backed by red brickwork reminiscent of Saint John.

This Miller Brittain work Gold Drum is estimated at $40,000 to $60,000. (Julia Wright/CBC)

"When you look through the books at some of the women in his paintings, they are the Madonnas, they are the glue that holds everything together."

Another Brittain oil painting, Gold Drum, is also estimated at $40,000 to $60,000.

Isaac said these works are drawing interest across Canada and internationally.

"I have clients from Norway, from the States, these are people who are Saint Johners who've moved away and they still love Saint John art," she said.

These paintings by Saint John artist Miller Brittain are rarely on the market but will be auctioned to the highest bidder. 3:23

One of Brittain's later works from 1964, titled Space, is the largest of the works for sale.

The auction also includes one of Brittain's pastels, with vibrant colours, titled Girl in Yellow with Tall SunFlower.

Brittain was born in Saint John in 1912, grew up in the city and had a studio uptown. When he died in 1968, his collection was catalogued and estate labels were added. The works featured in the auction have those labels.

Britt's, a restaurant on the ground floor of his old studio at 42 Princess St., is named after him.

Isaac said the auction is likely one of the best art auctions ever held in the area. It also features paintings by Fred Ross, John Little and Jack Humphrey, Deichmann pottery and wooden masks by Ned Bear.

Because of COVID-19, the sale will be held online starting next Monday.

"I used to say to people 'Don't talk about Toronto or don't talk about Vancouver,'" Isaac said. "A lot of it started right here in New Brunswick."