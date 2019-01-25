'He belonged to the community': Mike Fitz games to tip-off one last time

Every year since teenager Mike Fitzgerald died of a brain tumour, two Fredericton high schools have fought each other in in his honour on the basketball courts he loved.

But this is the last year his parents, Don and Colleen Fitzgerald, will organize the Mike Fitz Memorial Games.

"The last thing I want is an empty gym," said Colleen. "I believe it's important for us to go out in a positive way."

On Saturday, the 11th edition of the games will be played at Leo Hayes High School.

The day consists of four basketball games between Leo Hayes and Fredericton High School varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams.

They're games that players look forward to and friends and family of Mike treasure, and they have brought the community together on both sides of the St. John River.

Mike Fitz

Mike Fitzgerald, left, loved played basketball, and played for both Leo Hayes High School and Fredericton High School (Submitted by Don Fitzgerald)

Mike Fitz, as he was known, was a passionate basketball player, who laced up his kicks for both the Leo Hayes Lions and the FHS Black Kats.

A popular kid, he won people over with his sense of humour and genuine interest in others, according to those who knew him.

This is the most important game of the year, and this is always and always will be the game that elicits the most emotion from the players, coaches, and fans.' - John Hickey

"Mike exuded a love of life and everything in it," Colleen said. "He had a way of making anything fun.

"He cared about people and he listened to them, he talked to them, he had meaningful conversations with his friends."

In the fall of 2007, Mike hadn't been feeling well, so Don took him to the doctor. That night the doctor called. Mike had a brain tumour in a really bad place.

The Mike Fitz Memorial Games are held every year, and money raised at the event goes to scholarships and bursaries for students from Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School. (Submitted by Don Fitzgerald)

"Then we were on a six-month roller-coaster, where at each milestone the news was just as bad as it could be," said Don Fitzgerald.

When Mike got the news, he wanted to let his friends know.

"I was out in the garage working on a dirt bike of mine, and he gave me the call," said his close friend Cameron Clark.

"I drove over and picked him up and a couple other good friends and we went around and saw some people and kind of broke the news."

A few months later, Fredericton and Leo Hayes organized the first Mike Fitz game.

The first game

FHS and Leo Hayes organized the first Mike Fitz game to show support for Mike and the Fitzgerald family. (CBC)

Hundreds of people showed up at Leo Hayes High School to watch that first game and show support for the Fitzgerald family. Mike was too sick to attend.

If not for the brain tumour, Mike would've been playing for Leo Hayes, under coach John Hickey.

"It's tough," said Hickey. "The team rallied the best that they could, and we started wearing bracelets and started to brand ourselves with Mike Fitz stuff.

"It was an emotional basketball season to see one of your great friends, teammates, great people, get sick, so there were a lot of games and a lot of conversations had and played for Michael, and they still are."

Mike Fitz was only 16 when he died in February 2008.

The next year, his friends and family organized the Mike Fitz Memorial Games.

Community games

Kevin Daley has been coaching FHS in the Mike Fitz Memorial Games since the beginning.

At FHS, on the south side, coach Kevin Daley has been getting the varsity girls Black Kats ready for the weekend.

It's an important day for the team, showcasing one of the biggest basketball rivalries in the province.

The rivalry wasn't always good-natured, but the Mike Fitz games changed that, said Daley, who's been coaching in the games since they started.

"I believe sincerely that the community is better off, and has been brought together through these games.

"A lot of the times during the year, the river divides Fredericton High School and Leo, for instance, hugely, and on that game there is no river. It's all about Michael."

Anyone going into the Leo Hayes gym has to pass by Mike Fitzgerald's jersey. (Philip Drost/CBC)

North of the river at Leo Hayes, Taylor Forsythe agreed. She coaches the junior varsity girls there, and just three years ago, played in the Mike Fitz games.

"It was honestly one of the best experiences of my basketball career," said Forsythe "The atmosphere is one of the best atmospheres you can get, especially playing against our rivals, FHS."

She didn't know Mike Fitz, but at Leo Hayes, she saw all sorts of reminders of him. Mike's jersey hangs in the hall to the gym, with the words "Forever a Lion," along with a banner for Mike in the gym.

"It's a way for the north side and south side to connect," Forsythe said. "Right, so yeah, it's just a way for us to get together, even though we're rivals. It's a way for us to come together as a community."

John Hickey said that the Mike Fitz games are the most important games to Fredericton high school students on both sides of the river. (Philip Drost/CBC)

John Hickey, who coached the Leo Hayes Lions in the first six games, was able to see the impact the event had on the community.

"It's fantastic to watch people who didn't know Michael, care so much about what the game means," Hickey said. "And to me that's the best part, is watching young kids come up and be so excited to play in that one game.

"This is the most important game of the year, and this always and always will be the game that elicits the most emotion from the players, coaches, and fans."

The last tip-off

Mike Fitzgerald was known for the phrase "just love it" which asked people to enjoy every moment of life. (Submitted/Facebook)

Even though it's been difficult at times to bring back the memories of losing a son, it's still been a significant day for Don and Colleen.

"I look for players that have similar moves, approach the game similarly," said Don.

"It's about Mike. It's about wondering you know what, I see his friends who are now 28 and I wonder where he would be, and it's a chance to hug those kids again."

And while Don and Colleen are done organizing the event, FHS coach Daley doesn't want it to end.

"I truly hope that, despite this being the last one that's been created by the family, that something else will pick up to continue to honour Mike Fitzgerald," he said.

He said it's something the school will consider organizing. Don hadn't thought about that possibility until it was suggested to him.

"You know, as I think about that, Mike never really belonged to us anyway," said Don Fitzgerald.

"He spent more time outside of the house and forging those relationships that we talked about, and he belonged to the community, and if he belonged to the community, then I guess the games do to."