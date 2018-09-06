Ice floe rider sentenced to time served for domestic abuse, break and enter, mischief

Mike Delahunt of Moncton was sentenced Thursday to time served for charges of domestic violence, mischief, break and enter and breach of probation.

The 34-year-old gained notoriety for an incident in February that saw a large-scale rescue effort launched to save him from a chunk of ice he was riding in the Petitcodiac River.

Delahunt's floe eventually ran aground at which point he hopped ashore and was taken to the hospital.

Delahunt, who appeared in court Thursday wearing a two-toned grey hoodie, was held in custody for a total of 71 days.

This was deemed a sufficient custodial sentence by Judge Paul Duffie, who also put Delahunt on probation for 18 months. He cannot own firearms or have any contact with his former domestic partner and must participate in a domestic violence intervention program.

Delahunt's charges stem from incidents starting Feb. 21.

He admitted that in the early morning hours of that day, he threatened to kill his live-in girlfriend, then punched her in the face, pushed her onto a bed and held her down. She freed herself and Delahunt left.

The next morning, on Feb. 22, Delahunt returned home and again assaulted his partner.

Crown prosecutor Malika Levesque said the victim thought Delahunt wanted to be forgiven and described him as emotionally distraught but she refused to grant Delahunt her forgiveness.

He then broke objects in the house and punched his girlfriend in the face again, making her head snap back and causing her to fall back on a bed.

Delahunt admitted to then punching his girlfriend a third time. During the assault, his thumb became caught in the victim's mouth, and she bit it, breaking the skin. She then opened the back door and encouraged him to leave, he did.

The court heard Delahunt's partner is due to have their child in October.

Mike Delahunt, pictured here in 2013, was sentenced to time served for domestic assault, break and enter, mischief and a number of breach of probation. Delahunt served 71 days. He was also sentenced to 18 months probation. (CBC)

It was later in the morning of Feb 22 that police became aware of Delahunt floating down the Petitcodiac River. About 30 firefighters from Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe responded, along with members of the Canadian Coast Guard and area fishermen.

The next batch of charges related to June 18, when Codiac RCMP responded to an alarm at Kiwanis Park. Police discovered the canteen had been broken into and found fingerprints at the scene. When the prints were run through the national databank, Delahunt was made the prime suspect. He admitted he committed the break and enter.

Addressing the court, Levesque said, "domestic abuse is very serious."

She added that the break and enter charge is serious as well, but a mitigating factor was Delahunt's guilty pleas.

Defence lawyer Jean Trahan said Delahunt plans to attend community college to learn to be a carpenter.

"He was filling out the forms in remand," Trahan said.

Mike Delahunt gained notoriety for golfing in Moncton's Victoria Park in 2013. He was arrested, and charged with uttering threats and assault for two different incidents involving his golfing in the park. (YouTube)

He asked the victim surcharge fee of about $1,800 be included in the sentence of time served, so Delahunt would not have to pay it.

Duffie agreed, saying the decision is generous and suggesting Delahunt put the money toward tuition.

"You won't have the burden, so you can go straight. You don't have to rob people anymore."

Delahunt thanked the judge, who wished him luck.

In brush with the law five years ago, Delahunt was found to be using Moncton's Victoria Park as his own golf course and assaulted and threatened two different men in related incidents.