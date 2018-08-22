Former MP's plea on election financing charges postponed

Former federal Conservative MP Mike Allen will appear in provincial court on Sept. 19 to enter his plea on three charges of violating New Brunswick's election financing law.

Allen, his wife Jennifer Leduc-Allen, three of her family members and one official with Allen's 2016 campaign for the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership are charged with violating the Political Process Financing Act. It regulates donation to political candidates.

They were all due to appear in provincial court on Tuesday morning, but their lawyer T.J. Burke appeared on their behalf.

The charges stem from an investigation into donations to Allen's 2016 campaign in the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership race. He ran a year after retiring from federal politics. He represented Tobique-Mactaquac in the House of Commons from 2006 to 2015.

The three charges against Allen include issuing or participating in the issuing of "a false or deceptive receipt" for a campaign donation.

He's also charged with exceeding the $6,000 limit by donating to his own campaign and with accepting a donation above that amount as the candidate.

Leduc-Allen is facing three charges, including the same offences of issuing or participating in the issuing of a false or deceptive receipt and of making a donation above the $6,000 limit.

Leduc's parents, John and Carlene Leduc, and her sister, Stephanie Leduc, each face one charge of issuing or participating in the issuing of a false or deceptive receipt.

Charles Stewart Wright, his leadership campaign treasurer, is facing four charges involving accepting a donation above the limit and making a false statement on the financial return filed with Elections New Brunswick.

May need own lawyers

Burke asked provincial court Judge Mary-Jane Richards for a delay Tuesday because he says defence arguments for the six people may conflict with each other. That may require some of them to have different lawyers, he said.

"We're not 100 per cent sure we're going to be able to represent all of them," he said.

The case is being prosecuted by Rick Miller, a Crown lawyer from Nova Scotia. He was brought in to avoid any perception that the prosecution is politically motivated.

Allen issued a brief statement when the charges were laid in July saying that any comments on the case would come from his lawyer.