Court postpones Mike Allen's plea on campaign financing charges

A court appearance by former Conservative MP Mike Allen, charged with violating New Brunswick campaign financing laws, has been postponed again.

Allen, his wife, Jennifer Leduc-Allen, three of her family members and an official with Allen's 2016 campaign for the provincial Progressive Conservative leadership are charged with violating the Political Process Financing Act, which regulates donations to political candidates.

Allen, who was the MP for Tobique-Mactaquac for nine years, has yet to enter a plea. He was charged in July, and this was the third postponement.

Provincial court Judge Mary Jane Richards rescheduled Allen's court appearance for Nov. 23 at 9:30 a.m.

Allen is being represented by lawyer T.J. Burke, who had been acting for all six defendants. Burke said earlier that he needed to find other lawyers for some of them because of potential conflicts among their interests.

New lawyers involved

There are now three other lawyers representing the various people charged.

Patrick Hurley will represent Jennifer Leduc-Allen. George Kalinowski will represent Charles Wright, Allen's leadership campaign treasurer. Mae Florina will represent Leduc's parents, John and Carlene Leduc, and her sister, Stephanie Leduc

The charges stem from an investigation into donations to Allen's leadership campaign, which he launched after retiring from federal politics in 2015.

The charges

Allen is accused of issuing or participating in the issuing of "a false or deceptive receipt" for a campaign donation.

He's also charged with exceeding the $6,000 limit by donating to his own campaign and with accepting a donation above that amount as the candidate.

Leduc-Allen is charged with issuing or participating in the issuing of a false or deceptive receipt and making a donation above the $6,000.

Leduc's parents and sister each face a charge of issuing or participating in the issuing of a false or deceptive receipt.

Charles Stewart Wright, Allen's leadership campaign treasurer, is facing four charges, including accepting a donation above the limit and making a false statement on the financial return filed with Elections New Brunswick.