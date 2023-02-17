Indigenous people come from across New Brunswick for mid-winter celebration

During a recent talking circle among Indigenous people at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, a feeling of calm came over the room.

It was the mid-winter celebration, a time to gather and plan for the next seven generations. Ann Paul, who covered the event for CBC News, said people always leave feeling hopeful.

Unlike a powwow, the mid-winter celebration is a more subdued event, Paul said, creating a feeling of peace. It's a time of year when Mother Earth is sleeping and people are in a "slow mode," and since people from the community aren't outside as much, it's a good opportunity to sit together inside and talk about the future.

WATCH | What do you call the wind rushing through the window? See a teaching moment captured on camera Indigenous people come from as far as Maine for a mid-winter celebration at St. Thomas University Duration 3:33 The mid-winter celebration is a time to plan ahead for the next seven generations

The weekend-long event was for Indigenous people from all over New Brunswick, but Paul said there were visitors from Nova Scotia and Maine. The days started with pipe ceremonies to set good intentions, and different talking circles were held on different issues.

People could go to the talking circle that interested them, Paul said. She herself attended the talking circle about saving the language, where different members of the community had the chance to hold a feather and speak.

Paul said it's good for different people to focus on different issues — that way everything can be carried forward for future generations.

Ann's Eye

Photographer Ann Paul brings an Indigenous lens to stories from First Nations communities across New Brunswick. Click here or on the image below to see more of her work.