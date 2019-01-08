Mid-week storm may dump 30 cm of snow across northern New Brunswick

Significant snowfall is expected in most of New Brunswick starting Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the latest statement from Environment Canada.

New Brunswickers can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of snow in most places with up to 30 cm in some areas, "the highest amounts over central and northeastern regions," according to the weather agency.

Light snowfall will start over western New Brunswick as early as this morning and spread eastward throughout the day. The snow will increase in intensity overnight as a low pressure system makes its way across the province.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for most of the province, except Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County, where a rainfall warning is in effect,

The snow is expected to change to rain over southern New Brunswick on Wednesday. Snow will persist over parts of northern New Brunswick into Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing in most parts of the province.

Environment Canada warns there may be "significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas."

"Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," Environment Canada said.