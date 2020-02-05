Violent driveway attack leaves Moncton woman thankful for neighbours

Michelle MacDonald's only warning of the man waiting outside her home at 3 a.m. last week was when she saw something out of the corner of her eye as she was heading for her door.

She has insomnia and had just pulled into her driveway in her quiet, residential neighbourhood in Moncton's old west end.

"I've lived in other cities so I'm pretty aware of my surroundings when I'm coming home, regardless of what hour of the evening," she said.

MacDonald describes an aggressive man coming "out from nowhere" and asking her to hand over everything she had.

"Before I knew it he was smashing a bottle over the front of my head a couple of times and then he took my cellphones, my car keys, cash out of my jacket pockets and took off."

She said her assailant ran away, and she ran across the street to a neighbour's home for help.

"Luckily, they answered the door and called the police and the ambulance and subsequently the cops took my car in for fingerprinting."

MacDonald said she didn't need any stitches but did suffer a lot of cuts on her face.

"I personally am not an expert but I don't think he was on drugs or anything. I think he saw an opportunity."

Moncton changing quickly

MacDonald grew up in Moncton and moved back five years ago after living in bigger cities like Ottawa, Tokyo, and Houston.

"I think the growth of the city is moving faster than the pace that we have for services," she said.

Neighbourhoods in the Moncton's west end have reported an increase in property theft in the past year. After being attacked in her driveway, one resident is reminding people to pay close attention to their surroundings. (Maeve McFadden/CBC)

Since returning home, she has volunteered at the Humanity Project, which serves a daily meal to those in need, and for a group that picks up used needles around the city.

"I think we picked up over 2,000 needles this year from calls from the public."

MacDonald loves her neighbourhood and has been amazed by the kindness that people have expressed since she was attacked, but she does plan on getting another light for her driveway and a surveillance camera.

"We've been spoiled as a city in terms of leaving our doors unlocked and pulling into our driveways and not ever thinking something like this would happen," she said. "We just need to pay more attention to our surroundings."

'We all need to be a little more careful'

Codiac RCMP are investigating the attack, and while Const. Christy Elliott can't comment on what happened to MacDonald, she does say it is a good reminder to be "diligent" and "aware" of your surroundings.

RCMP Const. Christy Elliott says any activity that seems suspicious should always be reported to police. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

She said it's always a good practice to lock your car doors as soon as you get in.

"Then you're locked in tight. If you see someone approaching your vehicle on foot or another vehicle following you, and it makes you uncomfortable, you feel like your safety is compromised — that's what we're here for. You call us."

In the event that you are approached, as MacDonald was, Elliott suggests getting back into your vehicle if you can.

"Getting to safety as quickly as you can, like Michelle did, I think that's important … being loud, yelling for help. Making sure that you are making as many other people aware that you are in distress as possible is also a good option."

Elliott said the line between being cautious and being paranoid is different for everyone, but people should "trust their gut."

"For somebody, something that might get their spider senses tingling and their red flags up, that might be something that is just a common occurrence to another person, so I think it needs to be an individual thing," she told Information Morning Moncton.

"The days of the house being wide open all day and not locking your vehicle and leaving things in your vehicle …I think those days are behind us. We all need to be a little more careful."

Neighbourhood watch

Moncton's west-end neighbourhoods have experienced a rise in property thefts and other property crimes over the past year, and last summer a group of citizens started an informal foot patrol.

MacDonald had her patio furniture stolen off her deck in the middle of the night during the summer.

"I was at home at the time and a friend was here as well, and we didn't hear anything during the night but woke up in the morning with half the furniture still on the lawn," she said. "I guess they ran out of space on their vehicle."

All joking aside, MacDonald hopes people will hear her story, and be more aware of their surroundings.

"For me it's just being prepared to have something in my hand when I do get out of my car — like my car key panic button or something so that I'm not caught off guard next time."