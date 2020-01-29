Commanding officer says Saint John reservist found dead was 'held in high regard'

The investigation into the death of Pte. Michal Beaman of Saint John has been transferred to the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

The service is "an independent unit of the military police," said Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson Capt. Derek Reid. The Ontario Provincial Police and Kingston Police are no longer involved in the case.

The body of the 22-year-old Beaman was recovered from the Cataraqui River near the LaSalle Causeway in Kingston, Ont., on Wednesday after a four-day search.

His home unit was 37 Signals Regiment in Saint John, but he was training to become a line technician at the Canadian Forces' school of communications and electronics at CFB Kingston. He enrolled in the Canadian Armed Forces on Dec. 13, 2018.

Beaman was based at the Barrack Green Armoury in Saint John, where the flag was at half-mast Thursday.

Autopsy to be done

An autopsy will be conducted in Kingston within the next few days, said Jean-Marc Mercier, a spokesperson for the service doing the investigation.

The autopsy will decide what happens next, including the possibility the case could go back to the Kingston Police

.

"It will depend on the finding of the coroners whether there's foul play or no suspicions of foul play," he said. "Whether it looks like ... a homicide, or whether it's an investigation as a result of an accident."

'Held in high regard'

Lt. Col. Alan Doody,​​​​​​ Commanding Officer of 37 Signal Regiment, said in a statement Beaman was a valued member "who would always volunteer for a task and was at the ready to help his friends and colleagues."

"He was held in high regard by all and always performed to a high standard during training and military exercises," he said. "He will be sorely missed by all those who knew him."

Doody said the Armed Forces will provide support for everyone affected by the loss of Beaman, especially those who may be struggling.

Pte. Michal Beaman was attending the Canadian Forces' school of communications and electronics. (Submitted by Derek Reid)

Clare Mudge worked with Beaman in Saint John before he joined the military. She said she remembers him as "an amazing young man," who was "conscientious."

"He was pretty dedicated to his family's well being. I admired this a lot because he had just turned 20 when we worked together," Mudge said. "He was very responsible for such a young person."

Why military police?

The National Investigation Service investigates every service member death that occurs on base or during service outside the country.

Beaman's body was not technically found on a military base, but because the military police started the missing person investigation, the Kingston police deferred to the unit to continue the investigation. Mercier said.

The service also investigates sensitive or serious crimes within the military.

Extensive search

Before Beaman's body was found, the Kingston police used a drone to search along the shores of the river and Lake Ontario, and OPP diving teams worked along the shoreline of the LaSalle Causeway.

The last time Michal Beaman is believed to be seen on a surveillance camera is outside of the Royal Military College of Canada’s campus early Saturday morning. (CBC)

Around 300 soldiers searched the downtown and CFB Kingston property on Monday and Tuesday, until the underwater search and recovery unit found his body in the river Wednesday afternoon.

Beaman's parents, travelled from Saint John to Kingston and arrived on Monday, where the military is provided accommodations for them at the CFB Kingston base.