Former petting zoo owner pleads not guilty to 32 sex crime charges

A former petting zoo owner from the Fredericton area pleaded not guilty Monday to 32 sex crime charges, including voyeurism, making child pornography and sexual exploitation.

Michael Sorenson of Noonan, appeared in Fredericton provincial court by telephone, pleaded not guilty to each of the crimes read out individually by Judge Kenneth Oliver.

The 38-year-old man was arrested Sept. 7, 2021, and was charged with 12 counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of making child pornography, three counts of sexual exploitation, three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count each of sexual interference and sexual assault.

The alleged crimes dating back to 2008 happened across New Brunswick.They involve several identified and unidentified victims whose names are protected under a publication ban.

RCMP have said that Sorenson owned a petting zoo in Noonan until 2020 and would travel across the province to different events, hiring local people, who stayed at hotels with him.

Sorenson, who is not in custody, was unable to appear in court in person because he has COVID-19.

His voice sounded hoarse and he could be heard coughing while speaking to the judge.

When asked how long the trial could take, Crown prosecutor Karen Lee said there are 16 alleged victims and "a lot of digital evidence" the Crown plans to present.

Sorenson chose a trial before a judge alone. It was scheduled for four day days next year: Feb. 22 to 24 and Feb. 27, 2023.

A settlement conference will be held on Dec. 5, 2022, and a pre-trial hearing will be held on Jan. 3, 2023.

Sorenson has to be abide by conditions of a release order until then.