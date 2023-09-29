Former petting zoo owner sentenced to 7 years in prison for sex crimes involving minors

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A judge has sentenced a former petting zoo owner from the Fredericton area to seven years in prison for making sexually explicit recordings of, and sexually assaulting, minors he employed.

In delivering his sentence in provincial court, Judge Scott Brittain said Michael Sorenson committed a "profound breach" against his victims.

"The scope and impact of Sorenson's criminality takes on a staggering dimension," said Brittain, just before announcing his sentence.

In February, the 40-year-old Noonan man pleaded guilty to 23 charges, including making child pornography, voyeurism, possessing child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

One of those charges was withdrawn Friday.

In February, the court heard his crimes were committed over several years involving boys between the ages of 14 and 18.

Mr. Sorenson clearly groomed his victims. -Judge Scott Brittain

Some of the victims worked for Sorenson's petting zoo that travelled the province, while others worked for his landscaping company.

In some cases, Sorenson offered the victims money and got them drunk before daring them to do various sexual acts while being recorded.

"Mr. Sorenson clearly groomed his victims," Brittain said, adding that he used his business and his position of authority to take advantage of them.

"This is very troubling, and there's a lot of calculation and deliberation associated with the actions of Mr. Sorenson."

Prior to Brittain delivering his sentence, Sorenson took the opportunity to address the court.

"I guess I'd like to say I'm sorry for what I've done," Sorenson said.

"I just want to clarify that there is no ill will for the victims, so there shouldn't be concerns about repercussions or revenge."

Sorenson was taken away in a sheriff's van shortly after being sentenced. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Sorenson had been released on conditions pending his sentencing and was taken into custody thereafter.

Brittain's sentence mirrored a recommendation jointly submitted by Lee and defence lawyer T.J. Burke.

In giving her sentencing recommendation, Lee said mitigating factors were that Sorenson pleaded guilty to the crimes and co-operated with police and Crown prosecutors in the case.

She said Sorenson's guilty plea cannot be "underplayed," considering it spared his victims from having to testify in a trial and also allowed them to maintain their anonymity.

Position of trust an aggravating sentencing factor

However, the aggravating factors she listed outnumbered those mitigating factors, including that Sorenson was in a position of trust and authority over the boys, and that his offences against them were done while offering them money and getting them drunk.

"This was a situation where Mr. Sorenson used his position as an employer in order to gain access to young men and used his position of being the money holder over them to entice them, cajole them, or encourage them to participate in sexual-based activities that he would sometimes film for his own sexual enjoyment and gratification," Lee said.

Brittain concurred with Lee in both the mitigating and aggravating factors in delivering Sorenson's sentence.

Dozens of victims identified

The investigation began with a tip to police in 2019 that said Sorenson would host parties for teenage boys where he would get them drunk and dare them to do various acts while they were naked and being recorded.

The person who submitted the tip told police he was 15 when he began to work for Sorenson's petting zoo and tree-cutting company during the summer of 2014.

While 17 of Sorenson's victims were willing to participate in the criminal case, digital images and videos found in Sorenson's possession revealed another 57 individuals who declined to offer statements or pursue charges.

Of those who took part in the criminal process, three were willing to share victim impact statements, which Brittain read aloud from in court.

"This event has been the single most difficult emotional experience of my life," said Brittain, reading part of one of the victim impact statements.

In addition to his prison sentence, Sorenson will be required to submit a DNA sample and be included in the national sex offenders registry for 20 years.

He will also be prohibited for 20 years from going to parks, pools, schools, or anywhere persons under 16 would be reasonably expected to be present.

He is also prohibited from owning weapons for 10 years.