16-year-old homicide victim was kindhearted, bright student, obituary says

The Grade 11 Sussex Regional High School student who died in a suspected homicide is being remembered as a bright student with a kind heart.

Sixteen-year-old Michael Tristan Kraszewski was found dead in a house on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly, about 85 kilometres northwest of Saint John, last Wednesday.

The police originally deemed his death suspicious but after an autopsy last Friday, they said they were investigating it as a homicide.

The obituary says Kraszewski had "a contagious smile" and loved spending time with his friends and playing video games.

RCMP are investigating 16-year-old Michael Kraszewski's death as a homicide. (Mike Kraszewski/Facebook)

Kraszewski was born in St. Catharines, Ont., on Feb. 10, 2003. His family and friends have not responded to requests to talk about his life.

The obituary says the family is asking to grieve privately.

"He will live on in the hearts" of his mother, father, sister, maternal grandmother and his aunt, the obituary said.

Family members have started a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for funeral costs. Arrangements are being done privately at the Wallace Funeral Home in Sussex.

"The family would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your kindness, love and support," the obituary said.

The RCMP said Kraszewski was found after police received a 911 call. He was alone at home when they arrived.

Police have said nothing about how Kraszewski died. It's not clear if anyone has been arrested or charged in relation to his death, and a spokesperson said Monday that no new updates are available.