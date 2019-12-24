RCMP investigating Sussex teen's homicide try to track down loud vehicle

The New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is asking for the public's help locating a vehicle spotted in the area near Sussex where high school student Michael Kraszewski was killed.

Kraszewski was found dead at his home in Picadilly, about 85 kilometres northeast of Saint John, on Dec. 18.

A vehicle with a loud exhaust was heard on Orchard Crescent around 9 o'clock the night Kraszewski died, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw the vehicle or witnessed anyone entering or exiting the residence on the night the 16-year-old Kraszewski died.

Anyone with information can contact the major crime unit at 506-433-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kraszewski's body was found after police received a 911 call, RCMP said. No one else was in the house when police arrived.

Police originally deemed the Sussex Regional High School student's death as suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide a week ago.

The RCMP have said nothing about how the teen died.