'Poetry in motion': N.B. ref witnessed Michael Jordan's greatness

Basketball fans across the country are trying to find things to do between Mondays as they wait for the latest episodes of The Last Dance, a documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 NBA season.

But a Moncton referee doesn't need old basketball footage to remember what it was like to watch arguably the greatest basketball player ever.

Dick Steeves refereed Jordan during the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona when Jordan played for the U.S.

"It was like watching poetry in motion," said Steeves, about watching Jordan and the American team, dubbed the Dream Team.

Steeves refereed the gold-medal game. It was the first time NBA players were allowed to play in the Olympics.

Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Scottie Pippen, Jordan's teammate with the Chicago Bulls, were on the team.

Michael Jordan helped the United States win gold at the 1992 Olympics. (Susan Ragan/Associated Press)

"The thing that really impressed me about him, as well as Scottie Pippen, was the way these guys played defence," said Steeves.

"The way that they moved their feet and the quickness that they had was unbelievable."

Steeves was on the floor for some of the early games in the tournament. After doing well in those assignments, he was asked to ref the final, which had been his goal all along.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen made it their personal mission to prevent future Bulls player Toni Kukoč from scoring. (Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images)

Dick Steeves officiated Croatia three times in Barcelona. That team, which lost to the United States in the final, featured another future member of the Bulls.

Toni Kukoč would go on to play for the Bulls in 1993, and was part of the team's championship roster, but at the time he was a European star that had caught the eye of Jerry Krause, Chicago's general manager.

"He was just smooth," Steeves said of Kukoč. "He was quick enough that he could get to the basket but also he could shoot it."

Croatia played the U.S. in the preliminary round. Krause had held off on a contract extension for Pippen so he could save some money to sign Kukoč.



"Michael and Pippen, they were like mad dogs on Toni that night," said Steeves.

"Scottie Pippen sort of took it real personal and he started out the game on Toni, and he wouldn't even let Toni move. Of course when Pippen got through with him, now Michael takes over."

Dick Steeves said reffing the Dream Team was the highlight of his career. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

The documentary was scheduled to be released by ESPN in the summer, but its release date was pushed up when the spread of COVID-19 cancelled sports across the globe.

Steeves said it gives basketball junkies like him something to look forward to each week.

"The most exciting part of your day is trying to figure out what you're going to wear to go for your walk, and the only thing on television is replays of past NBA championships and NBA games and curling and all that stuff," he said.

"I can't wait for Monday to get here now to watch the next two episodes."

Michael Jordan of the United States goes up for two during a game against Germany at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. ((Mike Powell/Getty Images))

Steeves retired from international officiating after the 1992 Olympics. He was inspired by comments from Johnson, who claimed his Olympic experience that year was the highlight of his legendary career.

Steeves came to the same conclusion. "That was the top of Mount Everest right there," he said.