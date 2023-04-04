Man accused of manslaughter in death of casino manager seeks jury trial

A Riverview man accused of killing a Casino New Brunswick manager this year has opted for a trial by judge and jury.

Michael Thomas Glaspy, 50, faces a single manslaughter charge in connection with the March 28 death of Rodney Frenette.

Frenette, the 56-year-old food and beverages manager at the casino, was assaulted on the job early on March 4 and later died in hospital.

Manslaughter is a homicide that's committed without intent, although there may have been an intention to cause harm.

Glaspy wasn't present in Moncton provincial court Friday.

Alison Ménard, a lawyer representing Glaspy, appeared on his behalf and told Judge Anne Richard that he is electing to be tried by a judge and jury in the Court of King's Bench.

Rodney Frenette, 56, died March 28 in hospital after being assaulted while working at Casino New Brunswick in Moncton. (Submitted by Connie Frenette)

Ménard also requested a preliminary inquiry. The inquiry is held for a judge to hear the Crown's evidence and determine if it is sufficient to proceed to trial.

Ménard told the judge the hearing may take one to two weeks, but discussions with Crown prosecutors may result in a shorter length.

The case is expected to return to court July 28 when dates for the preliminary inquiry will be set.