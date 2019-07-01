Moncton-born Michael de Adder receives award for editorial cartoons
Artist to get U.S. award for cartoons and honorary degree from Mount Allison University
An artist from Moncton has won a prestigious American award for excellence in editorial cartooning on Wednesday.
Cartoonist Michael de Adder is this year's winner of the Herblock Prize, which was created in 2004 to support editorial cartooning "as an essential tool for preserving the rights of the American people through freedom of speech and the right of expression."
"I still don't know what to think," de Adder said Thursday. "I'm kind of blown away."
De Adder freelances for the Halifax Chronicle Herald, the Toronto Star, Ottawa Hill Times and Counterpoint in the U.S. Last July in a much-criticized decision, he was let go from Brunswick News Inc., which publishes most English-language newspapers in New Brunswick.
De Adder said he's the first Canadian to receive the U.S. award, created after the death of widely syndicated political cartoonist Herb Block. The Chicago-born Block won three Pulitzer Prizes for his cartoons.
In order to be eligible for the award, the recipient must work for a U.S. publication. De Adder's work is published by Counterpoint, a U.S.-based political cartoon newsletter, so he was eligible.
The cartoonist isn't sure what made the judges select him.
"Canadians have a unique sense of humour and and political cartoonists are very strong in this country and we've taken our Canadian sense of humour south … and I think it's just a slightly different take, a little more humble view of the world."
De Adder's work, which often features U.S. President Donald Trump, has grown in popularity in the United States in recent years.
Brunswick News parted ways with de Adder just days after a cartoon depicting Donald Trump playing golf next to the bodies of two migrants went viral.
BNI has maintained de Adder was not let go because of that cartoon.
The winner of the Herblock Prize is determined by a panel of outside experts. The winner receives a tax-free $15,000 prize and a sterling silver trophy.
De Adder heads to the Library of Congress in Washington next month to receive the award.
The Herblock Prize isn't the only recognition de Adder received this week. Books
Mount Allison University, de Adder's alma mater, named him one of its honorary degree recipients on Tuesday.
The other degree recipients include librarian Margaret Fancy, businessmen Scott McCain and Robert M. Ogilvie, and author and photographer Beth Powning.
With files from Information Morning Moncton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.