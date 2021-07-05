Man facing 37 charges tied to alleged attack on Route 116 remains in custody

An Elsipogtog man facing 37 charges, including seven counts of attempted murder, will remain in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

Michael Gordon Augustine, 57, appeared in Moncton provincial court by telephone on Tuesday. It was expected to be a bail hearing until court heard Augustine does not have a lawyer.

Judge Troy Sweet postponed the matter to allow him time to hire one.

Augustine was charged late last month in connection with an incident in Kent County where he allegedly rammed a vehicle off the road and approached the passengers with a chainsaw.

He is facing seven counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault with a vehicle as a weapon, seven counts of assault with a weapon, seven counts of assault causing bodily harm, seven counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, one count of unlawful confinement, and one count of resisting arrest.

Accused of attacking woman in truck

RCMP were dispatched on July 18 at about 9:25 p.m. to the corner of Route 116 and Big Cove Road.

They said they believe Augustine was driving in a pickup truck with a 34-year-old woman on Route 116 in Upper Rexton when he physically attacked her.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle and an altercation allegedly followed.

Shortly after, RCMP said, the woman was able to flag down a family driving by in an SUV. They stopped to let her inside.

That's when Augustine allegedly returned to his truck and rammed the SUV multiple times, causing it to go off the road and roll over several times, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the woman who'd initially been in the truck with Augustine then fled to a nearby business to call for help.

Arrested on the scene

While the family tried to leave their vehicle, Augustine allegedly approached with a chainsaw. RCMP said the driver of the SUV was able to disarm and physically restrain Augustine until police arrived.

He was arrested at the scene.

The family in the SUV included a man, a woman, and four children between the ages of three and 12, according to RCMP. They were all treated for non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

The initial victim was also treated for injuries and released.

Augustine and the woman who was in his truck are in a relationship, according to court documents, and the matter is being treated as domestic violence. He has been ordered to have no contact with her and several other people.

He is expected to return to court on Aug. 23 at 11 a.m., when a date will be set for a bail hearing.