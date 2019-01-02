115 years since Saint Johner started journey to Hollywood royalty

It was 115 years ago that a poor but ambitious Saint John resident left the city on a journey that would lead him to the pinnacle of Hollywood.

Louis B. Mayer, film producer and co-founder of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was born in the 1880s in czarist Russia but grew up in Saint John.

Mayer lived in the north end until his late teens or early twenties — confusion over his true date of birth accounts for the uncertainty — and was a member of the city's small but influential Jewish community.

The route to Hollywood royalty was vast for the poor young man, who started off his working life dealing in scrap metal next to the harbour in Saint John.

"Young Louis basically had to assume the lion's share of providing for the family," Scott Eyman, Mayer's biographer, said in an interview Wednesday.

"He was aggressive and he was smart and he was focused, and he managed to make a quasi-living collecting junk and pieces of metal."

Escaping persecution

Mayer's family had fled Belarus as the result of Czar Alexander III discriminatory laws against Jews in the Russian empire.

"The reign of the czar was overtly anti-Semitic and they wanted to get as many Jews out of Russia as possible," said Eyman.

Many Jews "decided discretion was the better part of valour and left, even though they left with basically nothing but the clothes on their backs."

Mayer's family immigrated to Saint John via Long Island, New York.

Life in Saint John wasn't easy, though. The family was poor, and Mayer's father was more or less ineffectual, according to Eyman.

Complicated relationship

Mayer left Saint John in 1904 and returned only a few times after achieving success in the movie business. (CBC)

Mayer didn't talk about his early life in New Brunswick, except as a measure of how far he'd raised himself from poverty.

"To talk about those days, it just reminded him of how cold and miserable and hungry he was, and how hard he had to work," said Mayer.

Mayer moved away in 1904, heading to Boston, where he would eventually operate a Vaudeville theatre.

He broke into the film business by purchasing the northeastern U.S. rights to D.W. Griffith's The Birth of a Nation, a film that has been praised for its innovation but scorned for its racism and Ku Klux Klan sympathies.

He was the movie mogul other movie moguls wanted to be like. - Scott Eyman

This early success led Mayer to a career producing movies, first hands-on, then as the co-founder of MGM, which produced hits such as The Wizard of Oz, Gone with the Wind and later entries in the James Bond series, which coincidentally was first produced by another Saint Johner, Harry Saltzman.

Mayer rarely revisited his old stomping grounds in the Port City.

"He didn't make a habit of going back," Eyman said. "Two or three times is absolutely right.

"It was local-boy-makes-good kind of things, where he would accept an award."

Eyman said Mayer always had nice things to say about the city, but his poor upbringing made returning difficult.

"Going back to Saint John just reminded him of being an impoverished, small, homely child, dragging his wagon behind him, picking up scrap metal," said Eyman.

"It had to have been terribly difficult for him emotionally."

The biggest mogul

'He was the movie mogul other movie moguls were afraid of,' biographer Scott Eyman says of Mayer. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Mayer's legacy may be tarnished because of recently resurfaced allegations, first published in a 2009 biography of Wizard of Oz actress Judy Garland, about sexual misconduct by Mayer.

Mayer didn't have a reputation for sexual harassment when he was alive, Eyman said. Instead, he was seen as the king of Hollywood.

"He was the movie mogul other movie moguls were afraid of," he said.

"He was the movie mogul other movie moguls wanted to be like … Jack Warner would have loved to have had the power and the money and the prestige that [Mayer] had."

Eyman said one fact that proves the influence Mayer had on the film industry is that MGM didn't lose money during the Depression.

"Warner Bros. was teetering, Paramount went into chapter 11, RKO went into chapter 11 during the Depression," said Eyman.

"MGM made money every single year … they never lost a dime."