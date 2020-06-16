N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Metepenagiag outbreak rises to 9 cases

Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Metepenagiag Mi'kmaq Nation, bringing the total in the community west of Miramichi to nine.

Chief Bill Ward said the new case is directly connected to the original cluster of cases in the community first detected last Saturday.

"Contact tracing has been completed for yesterday's case. Anyone with direct exposure has been notified to isolate and await testing," Ward said in a Facebook post Thursday night.

He said the community is hosting a pop-up testing site Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Red Bank Health Centre. No appointments are required, and community members are welcome to drive or walk through the site for testing.

"We are urging everyone to come get tested tomorrow," Ward said.

121 active cases as of Thursday

Public Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and eight recoveries. Hospitalizations rose to six from five, and four of these people are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, there were 121 active cases in New Brunswick.

A total of 76.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.3 per cent have at least one dose.

The 17 new cases from Thursday include eight in the Moncton region, one in the Fredericton region, four in the Edmundston region, three in the Campbellton region, and one in the Miramichi region.

(CBC)

COVID vaccine clinic

A mobile vaccine clinic will be open in Fredericton on Saturday for those who have yet to receive their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It will be located at the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition Centre and will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

New public exposure notices

Public Health has identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept. 5 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. – Second Floor Nightclub, 837 Main St., Moncton

837 Main St., Moncton Sept. 5 between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. – Mama's Restaurant, 806 Main St., Moncton

806 Main St., Moncton Sept. 4 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. – Kelsey's Restaurant , 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton

, 141 Trinity Dr., Moncton Sept. 4 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – Nita's Bar and Grill , 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton

, 1999 Mountain Rd., Moncton Sept. 3 between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. – Café Cognito, 581 Main St., Moncton

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 4 between 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Upper Miramichi Rural Community Park, 6094 Route 8, Boiestown

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Sept. 7 between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 5 between 9:30 a.m. and noon – St. Patrick Catholic Church, 2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding

2154 Route 130, Limestone Siding Sept. 3 between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 3 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Canadian Tire, 383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

383 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls Sept. 3 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. – Town Hall [Public Health Office, Mental Health Office, Social Development, Library, Police Office, Town Planning Office], 131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls)

131 Pleasant Rd., Grand Falls) Sept. 1 between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. – Walmart, 494 Madawaska Rd., Grand Falls

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 4 – Restigouche Golf and Country Club, 30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton

30565 McLeods Rte. 134, Campbellton Sept.4 and 5 – Life Church, 198 Roseberry St., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 8 between 8 a.m. and noon – NBCC – Bathurst Campus, Main Building ,725 Collège Rd., Bathurst

,725 Collège Rd., Bathurst Sept. 4 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. – Studio Olympus, 1079 Principale Rd., Beresford

Previous exposure notices

Public Health has identified a positive case of COVID-19 in a person who may have been infectious while on the following flights:

Aug. 29 – Air Canada Flight 8496 – from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m.

– from Toronto to Saint John departed at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 27 – Air Canada Flight 8904 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 10:28 p.m.

Public Health has also identified places in New Brunswick where people may have been exposed to the coronavirus during the past two weeks.

Moncton region, Zone 1:

Sept.4 between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. – Champlain Mall, 477 Paul St., Dieppe

477 Paul St., Dieppe Sept. 1 between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. – The Third Glass Bar, 819 Main St., Moncton

819 Main St., Moncton Aug. 31 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 24/7 Fitness Club, 121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview

121 Pine Glen Rd., Riverview Aug. 31 between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. – Wise Guyz Pub, 176 Robinson St., Moncton

176 Robinson St., Moncton Aug. 28 – Hynes Restaurant, 495 Mountain Rd., Moncton

495 Mountain Rd., Moncton Aug. 28 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – Dollarama, 105 Main St., Moncton

105 Main St., Moncton Aug. 28 between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Superstore, 165 Main St., Moncton

165 Main St., Moncton Aug. 27 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Costco, 140 Granite Dr., Moncton

Saint John region, Zone 2:

Sept. 1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. – Costco, 300 Retail Dr., Saint John

Fredericton region, Zone 3:

Sept. 2 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. – Wetmore Street Pub , 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland

, 530 New Maryland Highway, New Maryland Aug. 28 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. – The MacShack, 22 Irishtown Rd., Stanley

Edmundston region, Zone 4:

Aug. 28 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. – Walmart, 805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston

805 Victoria Rd., Edmundston Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Camping St-Léonard, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard

470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 – Pinky's Roadside Diner, 470 Route 17, Saint-Léonard

Campbellton region, Zone 5:

Sept. 5 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. – North Shore Cinema, 52 Roseberry St., Campbellton

52 Roseberry St., Campbellton Sept. 4 between 7 p.m. and midnight – Balmoral Community Centre, 21 Centre Rd., Balmoral

21 Centre Rd., Balmoral Aug. 30 to Sept. 4 – Chubby's Barber Shop , 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton

, 81 A Roseberry St., Campbellton Aug. 28 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. – Irving, 173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie

173 Renfrew St., Dalhousie Aug. 27 between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. – Brasserie 1026 Bar & Grill, 157 Water St., Campbellton

Bathurst region, Zone 6:

Sept. 2 between 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. – Dooly's , 426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila

, 426 B St., Tracadie-Sheila Aug. 30 between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. – Sobeys, 1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1125 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 28 between 10 a.m. and noon – Pur & Simple, 930 St. Anne St., Bathurst

930 St. Anne St., Bathurst Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Épicerie Frenette, 625 Principale Rd., Beresford

625 Principale Rd., Beresford Aug. 26 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. – Joey's Pub & Eatery, 2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

2050 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 22, 28, 29 between 10 a.m. and noon – Gymnasia, 1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst

1935 St. Peter Ave., Bathurst Aug. 27 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – Walmart, 900 St. Anne St., Bathurst

The full list of possible exposures is updated regularly and is available on the government's website.

What to do if you have a symptom

People concerned they might have COVID-19 can take a self-assessment test online.

Public Health says symptoms of the illness have included a fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with one of those symptoms should stay at home, call 811 or their doctor and follow instructions.