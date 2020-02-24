Fredericton prosthetics company celebrates 100 years in business

Fredericton prosthetics and orthotics company A.R. Menzies & Sons celebrated its 100th birthday Monday.

The family-owned company has been making prosthetics since 1920 and has passed through three generations.

Company president Allan Menzies, the grandson of the founder, said getting to celebrate the 100th anniversary is special to him.

"You develop friendships and a family mentality with some of these patients," said Menzies.

President Allan Menzies is the third generation owner of Menzies & Sons. (Philip Drost )

Jerry McFarland is the oldest living Menzies customer.

The 85-year-old lost a leg after getting caught in the wagon of a horse-drawn carriage when he was only eight. He said he's had prosthetic limbs made by all three Menzies generations.

McFarland said anyone struggling as a new amputee should remember something positive always comes from adversity.

Jerry McFarland is Menzies' oldest living prosthesis patient. (Philip Drost )

"No, I couldn't kick a football, I couldn't run, so I had to compensate by getting an education, which I did," he said.

"I'm a pianist and an artist. Don't be discouraged, there are things that you can do."

Ellie Sherrard tried to hop a train when he was six years old and slipped under it. Both of his legs were badly injured. Until he was 15, the doctors thought they could save both legs. but he ended up having his left leg amputated.

He received a prosthetic limb from Menzies that year and since then all but two of his prosthetics have been made by Menzies.

"Starting from being a six year old on crutches for 10 years, getting a prosthetic leg was a huge step ahead," he said.

Ellie Sherrard has had a prosthetic leg since he was fifteen. (Philip Drost )

Sherrard Menzies has been a major part of his journey.

"They're a major part of my life, there is no single element that is more of an influence," he said.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary, Menzies donated $15,000 to Camp Rotary, a residential summer camp for children and adults with disabilities.

"Being able to fabricate and manufacture an artificial leg and put them literally back on their feet, and to get back and be productive and hopefully live a happy life, Allan Menzies said,"anytime you can do that and get to see a patient go out with a smile on their face, that's a big day."