Hundreds gather at Reversing Falls Bridge to raise mental health awareness

The weekend was just getting underway, when Jessica Holly had a vision of people lining the Reversing Falls Bridge to honour those who have died by suicide.

Two days later, hundreds of people lined that same bridge from end to end.

They were holding candles, lit cellphones and roses. Many people were wiping away tears, remembering loved ones who struggled with mental illness.

Holly said recent suicides in the city have struck a chord with people, including herself.

Many people who attended the event have experienced mental health issues, or know people who have suffered from mental illness in the past. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

That's why she organized the Bridge of Hope event, along with the help of other members from the community.

At the Monday night gathering, she was shocked by how many people responded to the event she made on Facebook just two days ago.

"Clearly it has affected them.".

The goal of the event was to remember people who have died by suicide, but also to remind people to be there for each other, "so that we can carry these individuals until the health care system can pick them up."

Candles and roses were donated by local businesses to the Bridge of Hope event. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

In the last two weeks, the Saint John Police Force responded to four suicides. Meanwhile, New Brunswick's Department of Justice counted 17 suicides in the Saint John area this year, and almost 70 suicides across the province.

Listening to silence

Carol McDonald held purple flowers for her best friend's daughter, who died by suicide. She said her hope is "that the politicians are listening to our silence tonight."

"We need adequate mental health care in this province — in this city. And the tax dollars have to go to do that because we need to support the people who are suffering," she said.

People held lit candles and cellphone lights as they lined the bridge. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

Karen Ouellette was at the event with her two daughters. She says her daughters have struggled with mental illness in the past. The mother of two said she wants to be there for local residents, just as she has been there to help her daughters.

"Life gets better, it gets easier as we get older," she said.

"I think it's hard to know who you are some days when you're young. I think this generation has it even tougher than we did … and they don't have the voices to connect as much."

Knowing someone cares

Ouellette said it's important that people know someone cares about them.

"That's the main thing we're doing here tonight, is that letting them know that they're loved and we hear them. We want to be here for them."

Stickers on the bridge point people who may be having a mental health crisis to the Saint John Mobile Mental Health line, 1-888-811-3664, Canada Suicide Prevention Services, 1-833-456-4566, and 911.