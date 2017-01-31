Survey finds spike in public school students' anxiety and depression

Public school students in grades 6 to 12 are showing more symptoms of anxiety and depression than they were three years ago, according to a survey by the New Brunswick Health Council.

The New Brunswick Student Wellness survey for 2018-19 found an eight percentage point spike in anxiety and depression symptoms from when the survey was last distributed in 2015-16.

Forty-eight per cent of students surveyed in 2018-19 reported having anxiety and depression, up from 40 per cent three years ago.

Youth need more sleep

New Brunswick Health Council CEO Stéphane Robichaud says doctors are seeing more chronic health conditions, including depression, at a younger age.

"What they used to see in an adult in his 50s, now they're seeing in young adults [in their] 20s and 30s," Robichaud said.

" … They may be developing problems that they could end up carrying through their adult life."

New Brunswick Health Council CEO Stephane Robichaud says more young people have been reporting issues of chronic illness, including depression. (CBC)

Anxiety and depression are compounded by factors, like not getting enough sleep.

And only four out of 10 students averaged an eight hour sleep every night, the survey found.

The New Brunswick Student Wellness Survey was first used in 2006-07 and has been distributed every three years since.

The most recent survey was done by students at 187 schools in the province. Seventy-two per cent of students at those schools answered questions in a variety of areas, including social and emotional development, family life, health and safety.

Mental health needs aren't being met

Along with increasing anxiety and depression, 70 per cent of the 38,982 students recently surveyed said they did not feel comfortable talking about their problems with the services available to them.

Ten per cent of students said their mental health needs aren't being met. Meanwhile, more than 20 per cent of students said they did not know where to turn for help.

The survey doesn't answer qualitative questions either, like why students feel their needs aren't being met.

But the answer would vary from school to school.

"We know there's still work to be done in enhancing how we sensitize our youth as to the various options that are available to them, Robichaud said.

Robichaud said schools can help decrease anxiety and depression by creating initiatives that promote more sleep, social interaction and healthy eating.

Each of the 138 schools involved in the survey will receive a copy of their results. Then they can compare with other schools in their district.