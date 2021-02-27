Teen curfews or 'leisure cards' — what drug prevention might look like in N.B.

Volunteers in Lanark County in Ontario say they're thrilled to hear New Brunswick will join them as Canadian adopters of an Icelandic program designed to keep young people away from drugs and alcohol.

One of the priorities in New Brunswick's mental health action plan, announced last week, is to "reduce risk factors" for young people, in part by introducing a "New Brunswick-specific version of the Icelandic Prevention Model."

"This isn't rocket science," Brenda MacDonald-Rowe said from her home in Carleton Place, a town of about 11,000 people southwest of Ottawa.

"This is about finding your own solutions to your own problems."

Three years ago, MacDonald-Rowe travelled to Iceland and attended workshops about how that country has achieved remarkable success in reducing teen drinking and substance use.

Brenda MacDonald Rowe describes herself as a granny who gives a shit. In 2018, she paid her own way to Reykjavík and attended workshops to learn more about the Icelandic Prevention Model. (Submitted by Brenda MacDonald-Rowe)

She was so engaged by what she heard, she helped lead a grassroots movement that resulted in her community being the first in Canada to sign a five-year service agreement with the Icelandic Centre for Social Research and Analysis at Reykjavik University.

The centre will help Lanark County interpret the results from a lengthy questionnaire the local high schools have agreed to give to hundreds of Grade 10 students.

The answers will indicate what kind of factors are putting their kids at greatest risk.

Two big risk factors include not enough parental support and not enough after-school activities.

'You can't pretend these aren't your kids'

MacDonald-Rowe said the surveys are a powerful tool because everyone knows they're done in local schools and results come back within two months.

Families can't "pretend these aren't your kids," she said.

"Because guess what? This survey will show you exactly what is happening with your kids.

"It drills right down to neighbourhoods."

At 70, MacDonald-Rowe wants to build a healthier community for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I'm just a granny who gives a shit."

A file photo of close up of fentanyl tablet split in half with powder showing. (CBC)

Fentanyl is a worry in the Ottawa Valley, and MacDonald-Rowe said she knows first-hand how alcoholism and dysfunction can pass from one generation to the next.

And yes, she said, she's concerned that youth spend too much time unsupervised.

School gets out at 2 p.m., and commuting parents don't return from their jobs until after 6 p.m.

If the surveys indicate that is a problem, then it will be up to families and local policy makers to work together to come up with some solutions, she said.

"If we determine that kids here need more recreation then we would go to the recreation committee and call on somebody from the minor hockey league or girls' figure skating and say, 'OK, what do you think we can do?'

"Then we would go to the municipality and say this is what we need, this is what it will cost and what are you going to do towards it?"

Unfortunately, she said, those conversations have had to wait.

The schools have put the surveys on hold because of the pandemic.

Iceland helps families pay for recreation

Harvey Milkman says Iceland has done a remarkable job of getting children and teens engaged in after school activities.

As an expert in addictive behaviour, and a former educator at Reykjavík University, he was invited to speak in New Brunswick in 2018.

It was just after Canada legalized recreational cannabis and the Department of Health was hosting a symposium on cannabis.

His message then was give kids something to do if you want to keep them away from drugs.

Last week, he spoke to CBC News from Denver, Colo., where he's professor emeritus at Metropolitan State University.

"It's amazing how many kids are involved in sports clubs in Iceland and also music and dance and art," he said.

"But it's not about building athletes or artists, it's about building character and moral development, and the coaches know that.

"They know that their role is to really stay with the kids and become mentors to them."

Milkman said Iceland also provides financial support so all families can participate.

"Every child in Iceland has an allowance of approximately $500 per family per kid provided by the government to enrol in after school activities," he said.

In Reykjavík, these electronic leisure cards or subsidies are given to every parent living in the city, and they can be used with 100 different organizations.

Youth home by 10 p.m.

In the 1990s, when Iceland had a problem with drunken youth carousing in the streets, the country responded by introducing a suggested curfew under the Child Protection Act.

It said children 12 and under had to be home by 8 p.m., while young people between 13 and 16 had a curfew of 10 p.m.

It's a policy that has attracted a lot of attention and some criticism for being too harsh or too difficult to enforce.

Alfgeir Kristjansson, senior scientist at Icelandic Center for Social Research and Analysis and Assistant Professor of Social and Behavioral Sciences at West Virginia University (Planet Youth Lanark County's Facebook page)

Alfgheir Kristjansson says he gets asked about it a lot.

He's an assistant professor of social and behavioural sciences at West Virginia University and works for the Center for Social Research and Analysis at Reykjavik University.

He also visited Lanark County for town hall meetings that attracted hundreds of people in 2018.

"Nobody is going to be arrested for being out too late," said Kristjansson.

"But it gives parents some ammunition to work with. They can say well, you're supposed to be home at 10," he said.

The idea is to give parents a common rule but it only works if they all agree to support it.

That's why there's education about why the rule matters and how they make a difference.

In Iceland, he says, people believe the curfew has a positive impact.

Stamina at the grassroots level

Kristjansson said it may take as long as three years to see significant changes such as kids becoming more engaged in sports or abiding by curfews.

It might then take another two years to see fewer teens using alcohol and drugs.

"It takes some stamina to get this moving," he said of the Icelandic model.

Gradually though, he said people will see the value in approaching problems in their own communities at the grassroots level.

"Once people get used to this, they see this is a much more logical approach … rather than always working with external programs that are enacted on the entire population."

Kristjansson says it's an annual habit now to do these surveys in Iceland and people want to know the results.

Every year, parents, social workers, mental health care experts, sports organizers, policy makers — all kinds of people in the community come together to map their next steps.

"It's a common thing to do. Every year, we attend the meeting in our local kids' school and we go over the latest findings."

Lanark County wants to restart

David Somppi says he doesn't expect his community will be looking at curfews or big spending projects as local answers to local concerns.

"I don't expect that we in Lanark County are going to be, on the basis of a first survey, seeing anybody make a recommendation to spend tens of thousands of dollars on any intervention," said Somppi, who chairs the steering committee for Planet Youth Lanark County.

He says the data may lead their group in another direction, such as encouraging parents to spend more time with their kids if they can.

"The research shows it's a protective factor," said Somppi. "And it doesn't cost you money, it costs you time."

"If we can convince people to do that, that will become a positive contagion and more people will do it and more people will do it, and I expect we'll see a benefit from that."

Alfgeir Kristjansson, Senior Scientist at Icelandic Center for Social Research and Analysis and assistant professor of social and behavioral sciences at West Virginia University, speaks to an audience in Lanark County in November, 2018. (Planet Youth Lancaster County's Facebook page)

Somppi says volunteers like himself and Brenda MacDonald-Rowe share a common interest in making their community safer for the next generation.

"It's unlikely that we're going to be able to do anything for the kids that are answering the survey right now," said Somppi.

"We're not going to be doing a lot to change the experience of that 15-year-old."

"But if we can make some changes that impact five-year-olds and again when they're six and seven and by the time they're 15 and they're answering those surveys, we're going to see the results of ten years of interventions."

Somppi says he's really excited to hear that New Brunswick is also embracing the Icelandic model.

He says researchers will be watching the Lanark County project and that information will be available to anyone who's interested.

"Kudos to your province," he said. "It will be successful if individual communities decide what they want to happen."