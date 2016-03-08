Longtime advocate for mentally ill says vulnerable group needs voice in government

A Moncton man is counting on the provincial government to follow through on the proposed creation of a mental health advocate position.

For more than 40 years, Paul Ouellet, a retired federal civil servant, has been an advocate for three of his siblings who have been living with mental illness.

"My big dream is that someday we will be able to say the majority of those in the province suffering from mental health are treated with respect and dignity," Ouellet said.

"They don't have the tools to defend themselves."

A Liberal motion to create an advocate position passed unanimously last week in the legislature. However, the motion is non-binding, and the government is not required to allocate any money in the budget for it.

Ouellet said a mental health advocate would help New Brunswick's vulnerable population, providing an impartial and independent voice for people with mental health problems and their families.

"Very often, their basic needs are not met."

Retired civil servant Paul Ouellete of Moncton has been pushing for the creation of a mental health advocate. 8:16

Patients needing help

"Right now, we have no one to be there for those that are the most vulnerable of our society," Ouellet said. He has also been meeting politicians and officials to create the position.

Ouellet recalled a mental health patient who badly needed a mattress and box spring to sleep on. He said the individual made contact with the Social Development and was told the provincial department does not assist people with that particular need.

"When that person discussed it with me, I thought there has to be someone, somewhere that will eventually listen to the need of that person."

Ouellet became aware of the need for an advocate decades ago after his sister Lorette was diagnosed with acute, chronic schizophrenia — a biochemical brain disorder that affects a person's ability to determine what is reality and what is not — in her last year of university. She's now in her sixties.

Living without

Ouellet said New Brunswickers dealing with mental illness aren't always treated with respect and don't often have the resources or the self-esteem to get help.

So they end up going without.

"A mental health advocate is going to be, for every person in this province, a great, great help."

Ouellet said he'll keep a close eye on government's next budget and is hopeful it will include money for an advocate and the resources that person will need.

"We need someone," he said. "It is most definitely a step in the right direction."