Step aside, boys. Fredericton men's club admits first women as members

A men's club in Fredericton has admitted its first female members.

The Fredericton City Club, located on Hanwell Road, has been operating in the city for nearly a century. Women have been allowed to go to the club as guests, but not as members until now.

Roxanne Reeves and Noreen Barwise became the first female members last month.

"For centuries men have enjoyed unfettered access to social and working clubs and I wanted to be part of a club in Fredericton that would afford me the opportunity to have conversations and be part of a forum to network and collaborate and advance each other's pursuits," Reeves said.

"A business club like that is also a place where economies are built and deals are negotiated. I thought that women should be included in that."

Reeves is a professor at the University of New Brunswick and a consultant. She said she was encouraged to apply by the club's president, Rick Miles, when she brought it up to him.

"When I was bold enough to ask about submitting an application in spite of the fact that it was for only men, I was pleasantly surprised that the members eagerly encouraged me to submit my application," she said.

Roxanne Reeves is one of the first female members of the Fredericton City Club. (submitted)

Becoming a member is not an easy process. Applicants are required to have a member champion their application and also have three sponsors.

The applicant is vetted by the club's board before a decision.

"I think the club was really ready to open its doors and by me submitting my application it gave them a formal application to move forward with the process through the board and the subcommittee for new members," she said.

Reeves said she couldn't say whether there had been pushback to her membership, but she has been made to feel welcome at the club.

"When it was announced that I would become a paid member, a formal member, many of the City Club members reached out to me personally and congratulated me and communicated how eager they were to have me formally as part of the organization," she said.

The club started in 1921 as a private businessmen's club. Now there are more than 160 members.

Membership costs about $250 a year.

John Lejeune is the manager of the club. He said having full membership makes a big difference in what someone can do at the club.

"They can come to the annual meeting. They can vote on motions or make motions," he said.

He added that it's hard to say how female members might change things at the club. "I'm not sure. We'll see."