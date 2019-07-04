Judge considers $2.5M settlement of class action over Miramichi pathologist's mistakes

A judge is expected to decide whether to approve a settlement in a class action lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and a former pathologist over thousands of pathology samples misdiagnosed at Miramichi Regional Hospital dating back to 1995.



Court of Queen's Bench Justice Jean-Paul Ouellette is considering approving the settlement worth $2.5 million after objections were raised to its terms that exclude payments to families of patients who have already died.



The judge is expected to return to a Miramichi courtroom Thursday afternoon.





"I think this will be the last day," Ouellette said of the lawsuit launched 11 years ago.



The legal action was launched on behalf of patients whose tissue samples were tested by former pathologist Dr. Rajgopal Menon for potential cancer or cancer-related disease between 1995 and 2007.



Menon died in 2015. The lawsuit has continued against his estate.

More than 3,400 eligible

More than 3,400 potential patients could be eligible as part of the "class" for payments based on criteria in the settlement. Of those, an estimated 972 patients were harmed in some way.



"We feel the settlement agreement is in the best interest of the class," said Ray Wagner of the Halifax-based serious injury law firm Wagners representing the plaintiffs.



"This was a compromise and a hard-fought settlement, to say the least," Catherine Fawcett, a lawyer representing Menon's estate, said. "The defendants do not admit liability, they do not admit negligence."



It's not clear how many of the patients affected by Menon have died since the case was launched.



Two objections were raised to the terms of the settlement by family of patients who have died. The terms mean those families would not be eligible for payments.



None of those who opposed the terms were present in court.

Families notified of hearing

A judge will decide Thursday whether to approve a long-running class action lawsuit against Horizon Health Network and former pathologist Dr. Rajgopal Menon. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The judge initially indicated he would want to hear directly from those people, which would mean adjourning the case until another day.



Lawyers on all sides said people were notified of the hearing and could have attended court to express their concerns.



"Certainly we don't think it's perfect," Wagner said of the terms. "We think it's fair and reasonable."



He said extending the settlement to the estates of patients who have died would add more administrative costs when processing settlement claims, diminishing the amount available for payouts.



Living members of the class who meet certain criteria can receive between $750 and $50,000 each.

Menon's estate will be required to pay $525,000 of the $2.5 million settlement fund. Horizon will pay the remaining amount.

Should have been fired, inquiry found

Dr. Raj Menon was found to have partially or fully misdiagnosed thousands of pathology samples in New Brunswick between 1995 and 2007. (CBC)

A public inquiry found Menon partially or fully misdiagnosed thousands of pathology samples. The judge overseeing the inquiry found the doctor should have been fired two years before he was suspended.



The lawsuit alleged Menon and the hospital breached their obligations between January 1995 and February 2007. Over the years, concerns were raised about the quality of his work, including 25 complaints.



He was fired in 2007.





An independent review was carried out by an Ottawa lab of 5,271 of his diagnoses.



There were 418 cases of missed cancer, including 321 with the potential to cause significant harm to the patient, according to documents filed in court.



There were a further 524 cases of missed "pre-cancer."



There were also 743 cases of over-diagnosis with 631 of those potentially resulting in unnecessary or overly aggressive treatment.



There were 16 diagnosis of the wrong type of cancer.