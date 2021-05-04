N.B. universities monitor suspected fatal case of meningitis in N.S. closely

New Brunswick universities are unaware of any local exposures to a university student in Nova Scotia who died of a suspected case of meningococcal meningitis.

But they're keeping a close eye on the situation, they said.

Nova Scotia Public Health announced Wednesday it's investigating after the student, who attended Saint Mary's University, died in hospital last weekend.

Officials are trying to confirm whether the student had meningitis, and if so, which type.

Bacteria that cause meningococcal disease are spread through secretions from the nose and mouth through activities such as kissing or sharing food, drink, toothbrushes, utensils or smoking devices.

CBC has requested information from the New Brunswick Department of Health.

In Nova Scotia, close contacts of the student have been notified and are taking antibiotics as a precaution, Dr. Jesse Kancir, the province's regional medical officer of health for the eastern zone, has said

Mount Allison University in Sackville has not been contacted by New Brunswick Public Health, as of Thursday afternoon, said spokesperson Laura Dillman.

"But we encourage all students and community members to remain vigilant in monitoring their health at all times," she said in an emailed statement.

"We will continue to proactively monitor news and updates concerning the case in Nova Scotia," and follow any direction from Public Health, Dillman said.

"Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the student and the entire Saint Mary's community," she said.

The University of New Brunswick is "not aware of any exposures or contacts related to meningitis" at its campuses, said spokesperson Erin Hatfield.

At St. Thomas University in Fredericton, officials are watching the Nova Scotia situation closely "to see what more may develop and if steps here are required," said spokesperson Jeffrey Carleton.

"Just as with COVID, we co-ordinate with Public Health and follow their lead in communications and responses," he said.

University of Moncton officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Youth most likely to get meningitis

Many healthy people carry the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease in their throat or nose with no symptoms.

In rare cases, however, it can cause meningitis, which is a brain infection, or septicemia, an infection of the blood and organs. These can result in permanent brain damage, organ failure and even death, according to the Department of Health.

The disease can occur at any age, but those at highest risk include young children and teenagers aged 15 to 19, it says.

Falling behind on vaccines

In June, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the chief medical officer of health, told CBC that New Brunswickers have fallen behind on their "regular" vaccinations during the pandemic, particularly children.

It's "concerning," she said. Immunization is "a key public health measure to protect children from diseases."

The province offers a meningococcal vaccine to New Brunswickers aged 12 months and to Grade 9 students, as part of the routine childhood immunization schedule.

Annual statistics on school immunizations show the decline actually started prior to the pandemic.

The percentage of students who met school entry immunization requirements on the five mandatory vaccines — Men-C-C (meningococcal conjugate-C), MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), varicella (chicken pox), DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, also known as whooping cough), and IPV (polio) — dropped to 72.8 per cent in 2019-20, from 76.8 per cent in 2018-19.

The 2019-20 statistics are the most recent available online. CBC has requested the province's updated meningococcal vaccination rates.

Symptoms of meningitis include high fever, drowsiness, severe headache, vomiting, a stiff neck or pain when moving your neck, a rash, irritability, fussiness or agitation.

Invasive meningococcal disease kills one in 10 people who become infected, it says.

Up to one-third of survivors have permanent complications, such as brain damage, amputation of one or more limbs, deafness and seizures.