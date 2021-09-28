Men to be tried separately in the 2019 death of 59-year-old Saint John man

Two men charged in the 2019 death of a 59-year-old Saint John man will be tried separately.

On Tuesday, Justice Darrell Stephenson granted the motion to sever the trials.

Garrett Edward Johnston and Gordon Mitchell McMillan, who were living in the Kennebecasis Valley at the time of their arrest, are charged with manslaughter in the death of Mark Baker.

Johnston, 24, will go to trial on the original trial date of Nov. 15.

A trial date for McMillan, 22, will be set in November. Both have elected jury trials.

Police found Baker injured and unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets in Saint John at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2019.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and died the following day.