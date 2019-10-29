2 men charged in death of man in uptown Saint John

Two men, aged 23 and 22, will answer to criminal charges in court on Tuesday in relation to the death of a man in uptown Saint John.

Saint John police officers discovered an unconscious 59-year-old man at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the intersection of Waterloo and Union streets.

The man died because of his injuries at the Saint John Regional Hospital on Oct. 27.

The major crimes unit is continuing to investigate the incident, police spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release.