Village of Memramcook ready for Xtreme Race event

Careening down a 300 metre track of sheer ice on skates, navigating turns and jumps, is not for the faint of heart.

But for Moncton's Jason Meunier, the Xtreme Race course in Memramcook is irresistible.

"Where else are you going to try something like this? I mean it's fun. It's just an adrenaline rush." he said.

Meunier is one of 60 competitors registered for this year's event, which will be held Saturday.

Jason Meunier is a competitor in the Course Xtreme Race Memramcook 2020. He says racing down the track is an "adrenaline rush". (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

He says a couple of thoughts run through his head as he waits at the start of the course.

"Don't fall, try not to, and try to beat people." Meunier said.

This is the third year Memramcook has hosted the race.

Maryse LeBlanc is the program director for the village of Memramcook and part of the organizing committee for the Course Xtreme Race Memramcook 2020.

"The first year was the municipality that did it but now, as of last year, the Chamber of Commerce actually is the one that took it over and we've been doing it for the last two years as volunteers." she said.

LeBlanc says the event is weather dependent.

Maryse LeBlanc is the program director for the village of Memramcook and part of the organizing committee for the event. She says 60 people have registered to take part. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The city of Bathurst was forced to cancel the Riders Cup Crashed Ice competition in 2017, when mild temperatures melted the 450-metre track.

But LeBlanc says Memramcook has been lucky.

"It's a high risk but high reward if you can pull it off. We've literally had little windows every single time we've done it and hopefully we'll have that same window this year." she said.

Remi Mantion is the president of the organizing committee, and has led the effort to build the track.

An onsite fire hydrant is used to flood it, with the help of firefighters and volunteers.

Remi Mantion is president of the organizing committee and is in charge of building the track. He says it takes many volunteers to make the 300 metre course. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Mantion says they started on Feb. 1.

"Every night we are waiting for volunteers at 6 pm because at 6 there is the sunset and everything and we are usually going til midnight. That's below zero so you have to wear a specific dress code." he said.

And it's not easy work.

"Yesterday we finish at 3 am and everyone was frozen." he said.

Mantion says the messy weather in the forecast isn't a big concern, because the temperature isn't expected to rise, and the ice is in good shape.

A bird's eye view of the Course Xtreme Race Memramcook 2020 . (Facebook/Course Xtreme Race Memramcook 2020)

He says it takes about 25 seconds to go down the track, but faster competitors can do it in 21 or 22 seconds.

Maryse LeBlanc says there are competitors from Quebec, Nova Scotia and across New Brunswick registered, men and women, and there is also a junior category.

She says it costs $50 to take part in the race, which is unique in Atlantic Canada.

"Every year we seem to get more people come and watch and it just kind of grows and we really enjoy putting on a show." LeBlanc said.