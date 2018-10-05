Memramcook-Tantramar recount continues for 3rd day

A judicial recount in the riding of Memramcook-Tantramar continued for a third day Friday in a Moncton courtroom.

The riding saw Green Party candidate Megan Mitton receive 11 more votes than Liberal Bernard LeBlanc.

LeBlanc and his brother requested the recount, which began Wednesday morning.

About 2,700 votes were left to count Friday, out of 8,213 cast in the riding in the election Sept. 24.

Both LeBlanc and Mitton were in the courtroom watching the recount.

Mitton received 3,148 votes and LeBlanc, who held the seat in the last legislature, received 3,137. Progressive Conservative candidate Etienne Gaudet received 1,518 votes, and NDP candidate Hélène Boudreau 410.

One spoiled ballot had been contested by Thursday evening. The lawyers for the candidates will make legal arguments about whether the ballot should be counted after the rest of the votes have been checked.

A recount is automatically granted when requested in a riding where the margin of victory is within 25 votes.