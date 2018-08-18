Memorial ride and fundraiser held for 'real nice guy' Donnie Robichaud

While first responders said goodbye to their fallen comrades, 3 kilometres away Fredericton bikers sent off one of their own.

Bikers came together for a fundraiser and ride to honour Donnie Robichaud at the Fredericton Exhibition Centre on Saturday afternoon.

Robichaud was one of four people killed in a shooting on Fredericton's north side on Aug. 10.

Organizers said money raised at the event will go toward trust funds for Robichaud's three children.

"They're in need," said Tony Pollock, a friend of Robichaud's.

"When someone in our family's in need we all come together in support and that's what this is all about."

'Real nice guy'

Pollock knew Robichaud for about a year and a half and said they often hung out at Tim Hortons drinking coffee together.

"He was almost like a younger brother to me," said Tony Pollock, a friend of Robichaud's. (María José Burgos/CBC)

"He was almost like a younger brother to me," said Pollock.

"It's been hard."

Clerence Ivany said he was shocked when he heard Robichaud was one of four people killed.

"We rode together quite a bit," said Ivany. "He was a good brother of mine."

Robichaud was a full-patch member of the Bacchus Motorcycle Club, which is described by police as an outlaw motorcycle gang. But according to his family, he left club about a year ago.

Pollock said Robichaud was a friend to many in the biking community.

"[He was] very well respected. Real nice guy. Would do anything for you," said Pollock

'In it together'

“It’s not bikers vs cops...we’re all in it together,” said Foster Bullock, one of the event organizers. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

The fundraiser was held on the same day as regimental funerals for the two police officers who were killed in the shootings.

Foster Bullock, one of the event organizers, said this wasn't intentional.

He said the date of the event was chosen before the date of the officers' funerals was announced.

"It's not bikers vs cops or what have you," said Bullock. "We're all in it together."