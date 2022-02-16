2022 Memorial Cup pushed back by pandemic

The 2022 Memorial Cup, being hosted by the Saint John Sea Dogs, has been pushed back to June 20 instead of early June, "due to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic," the Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday.

The later date "will allow all three of our member leagues to complete their regular season and playoff schedules and provide our fans with the highest level of competition," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement.

Tickets purchased for the original dates will automatically update, according to a news release. Some tickets are still available, the statement said.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 3-12.

This will be the first Memorial Cup since 2019. It has been cancelled the last two years because of COVID-19.

"We are excited to bring the best the CHL has to offer to Saint John and to crown a national champion for the first time in three years," MacKenzie said.

The tournament opener will see the Sea Dogs face off against the Ontario Hockey League playoff champion at TD Station at 7 p.m. AT.

The playoff champions from the Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will also be vying for the cup.

There will be six games, plus a tie-breaker, if necessary, followed by the semifinal and then the championship final on June 29.

All of the games will be televised on TSN and RDS (Réseau des sports).

The full schedule includes: