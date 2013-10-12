Former Supreme Court justice says discrimination and grief forged his legal career

Michel Bastarache says he never aspired to the life he ended up living: a career of achievement that included reaching the pinnacle of the Canadian legal system, the Supreme Court of Canada.

What he wanted most, he writes in a memoir launched in Moncton this week, was a rich family life with his wife and a lot of kids — a noisy home full of activity and learning.

But that life eluded him. His two children, Jean-François and Émilie, both died young of a rare congenital disease, "a pain as deep as an abyss, a pain that is always there, that casts a shadow on everything else," he writes.

"Nothing marked me more than the death of my two children. I had the career I had. But there will always be an emptiness that can't be filled."

Bastarache says he coped with his children's illnesses by throwing himself into his work as a constitutional lawyer, which culminated in his appointment to the nation's top court in 1997.

Published in French in December, the book is called: Ce que je voudrais dire à mes enfants — what I would like to say to my children.

Bastarache led a conciliation process between 2012 and 2014 for victims of sexual abuse by clergy. (CBC)

Co-authored by Radio-Canada journalist Antoine Trépanier, the memoir offers a rare firsthand account of key moments in the history of constitutional and language rights in New Brunswick and Canada.

It's a history in which Bastarache was a central and sometimes contentious figure.

The retired justice said in an interview he was urged to write his memoirs by minority-francophone communities he'd represented in court, who wanted his work on their behalf recorded for history.

But he didn't have time to properly go through archives until his publisher, the University of Ottawa Press, suggested he work with Trépanier as a researcher.

Richard Hatfield was premier of New Brunswick and put Bastarache in charge of writing Bill 88, which enshrined two school systems in New Brunswick. (CBC NEWS)

The narrative spans his childhood in Moncton and his work translating New Brunswick statutes into French after the advent of official bilingualism, to his positions as dean of law at the University of Moncton and CEO of Moncton-based insurance company Assumption Life.

It also includes two high-profile language episodes from the government of former premier Richard Hatfield: the adoption of Bill 88 and the Poirier-Bastarache commission on official languages.

Bill 88 enshrined education duality in provincial law, declaring that both anglophone and francophone communities had the right to their own school systems.

Bastarache reveals that he wanted to go much further in the original version of the bill with provisions that would commit governments to spend money to protect rights and to guarantee equitable economic development among regions and language groups.

A draft version also would have required a vote by three-quarters of MLAs to change or repeal the law. It also wanted to require a vote by three-quarters of MLAs to change or repeal the law.

'Oh my God, Michel'

But Hatfield's advisers worried the original version would give too much power to the courts to overrule elected politicians.

"Oh my God, Michel, I could never convince my cabinet to adopt that," Hatfield told Bastarache, according to the book.

Still, Bastarache says the version adopted was "an accomplishment, no doubt. … I told myself that there'll be no going backwards and eliminating our school boards." The provisions were eventually added to the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Not long after Bill 88, Bastarache co-chaired a contentious provincial commission on official languages that prompted a fierce backlash among some anglophones.

A regretful chapter

He attributes that reaction to a chapter in his report that described anglophone attitudes hostile toward bilingualism—a chapter he now regrets including.

"Anglophones perceived this section as an attack by francophones who wanted, it seemed, to take away the powers of the majority," he writes.

The commission pushed for dual English and French services via what he calls "a major administrative reorganization" of the provincial government involving decentralized regional work units.

It would have ensured the delivery of all services in both languages without doubling all government functions, Bastarache says.

When a country is confronted with a major problem, there are still institutions that can arrive at an imaginative solution - Michel Bastarache

But the nuances were lost in the angry response to the chapter on attitudes, he writes.

"I think if I had to do it over, knowing the negative reactions from the public, the rejection of the document, the threats and the bad press, I would change my approach," he writes.

"Had we done things differently, we might have a had a better Official Language Act and the province might have made some progress."

Bastarche says his drive for linguistic equality was shaped by his childhood in Moncton, during a time when he says there was still overt discrimination against Acadians.

Bastarache was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada in 1997, retiring in 2008. (Supreme Court of Canada/scc-csc.ca)

It led him to the law, including constitutional work representing minority-French communities from Alberta to Prince Edward Island to win access to education in their language.

Bastarache was named to the New Brunswick Court of Appeal in 1995 and two years later was appointed to the Supreme Court of Canada, just as the court was preparing for a reference case on whether Quebec had the right to unilaterally separate from Canada.

The court ruled that it did not but also that Canada would be obligated to negotiate if there were a clear referendum vote to separate.

The ruling, which Bastarache helped write, was widely seen as a nuanced compromise that clarified a legally ambiguous scenario.

Former prime minister Jean Chrétien asked the Supreme Court whether Quebec had the right to leave Canada unilaterally. (CBC)

"That's what we created and that did not exist at the beginning of the debate," he writes. "When a country is confronted with a major problem, there are still institutions that can arrive at an imaginative solution."

The book also tells the story of the landmark Beaulac decision from 1999, a ruling written by Bastarache that broadened official language rights.

In that decision, the court ruled 7-2 that the Constitution requires governments to do more than merely accommodate the minority language group by offering truly equal access to services in both English and French.

'Mission accomplished'

"I wanted to send a clear message to Canada as a whole that minority rights are not secondary rights," Bastarache writes. "I could say mission almost accomplished."

The Beaulac decision was cited last year when a judge ruled that Ambulance New Brunswick must provide bilingual services in all its ambulances.

Bastarache retired from the Supreme Court in 2008 and since then has taken on a number of roles, including as an independent arbitrator on compensation for victims of sexual abuse by priests in the diocese of Bathurst and archdiocese of Moncton.

Bastarache met with people claiming to be victims, evaluated the credibility and the seriousness of their accounts, and set an amount for their compensation based on previous court rulings.

In the book he rebuts criticisms that the amounts were not sufficient, saying he consulted more than 200 damage awards to come to his decisions.

"Personally, I didn't think that $250,000 can ever make up for the abuse," he says. "But I didn't have a choice. I had to award an amount equivalent to what a New Brunswick court would accept. The amounts were drawn from cases."