Iconic Mel's Tea Room neon sign finds new home

The neon sign on Mel's Tea Room is a New Brunswick staple dating back to 1945.

But with the closure of the landmark Sackville business, the sign, which is in "pristine condition," has found a new home.

"We wanted the sign to be in the care of someone who really understood its value, its heritage value," said Wendy Epworth, co-owner of the now-closed Mel's Tea Room.

The Dorchester Jail, now a bed and breakfast, will be the new home for the big neon sign that has lit up Bridge Street for over 75 years.

Bill Steele, the owner of The Dorchester Jail, said when he first heard Mel's was for sale, he inquired about some of the historical items.

"The owners that bought the building were not that keen on acquiring the sign so I stepped up and saved it and it's going to give it a good home here at the jail," said Steele.

He said the sign is going right on the side of the building so "everybody can see it forever."

Epworth called the sign "famous" with generations of students.

She said Bridge Street will feel different without the sign.

"But I think that Bridge Street has in fact changed," said Epworth. "And perhaps we just weren't quite aware of it."

She said Steele was passionate about securing the sign and she's happy she won't have to go too far to see it.

Epworth said she knows not everyone will be happy to see the sign move from Sackville to Dorchester, but she said it was the best decision given their circumstances and she's happy to see it go where it will be appreciated.

Steele said the sign was restored a few years ago. He called the iconic item "beautiful."

"It is a big sign and I have a big jail, so I think it's a perfect fit here," said Steele.

He said he thinks the sign should stay on the original building, but since the new owners weren't interested in keeping it around, he wanted to help.

Steele said he's keen on keeping local history alive and buys plenty of historic items.

"Fifty years from now people are going to say 'Yeah, there used to be a Mel's' and you know what, that sign is still going to be around for people to see." he said. "So that's a very important thing."