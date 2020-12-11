Melanson says no to N.B. Liberal leadership run

Interim Liberal Leader Roger Melanson says he won't be a candidate in the party's leadership race this year.

In a written statement, Melanson acknowledged he'd been thinking of running but said he had decided against it.

"After careful consideration and conversations with family and close friends, I have decided that I will not put my name forward in this leadership race," he said.

In a media scrum at the legislature in December, Melanson would not rule out becoming a candidate.

Traditionally, interim party leaders commit when they're selected to not run for the permanent leadership position, but there's no rule prohibiting it.

Melanson, a former finance minister and an MLA since 2010, became interim leader after the party lost the 2020 provincial election, which saw then-leader Kevin Vickers fail to win a seat in the legislature.

The Liberals will choose a new leader Aug. 6.

There are three declared candidates for the leadership now. Former Tobique-Mactaquac MP T.J. Harvey and former MLA and cabinet minister Donald Arseneault have launched campaigns, and Saint John-area entrepreneur Seamus Byrne has told other media organizations he is running.

None of them are current MLAs.

Melanson also said in his statement that he'll no longer be leader of the Official Opposition as of Aug. 6.

That will allow the new leader of the party, if they're not an MLA themselves, to choose a sitting, elected member for the parliamentary role.

In the email to reporters with Melanson's statement, Liberal director of communications Ashley Beaudin said Melanson would not be granting interviews about his decision.