Solution to trade dispute must come from U.S., says Roger Melanson

A solution to the trade dispute with the United States will have to come from south of the border, says Treasury Board President Roger Melanson, the minister responsible for trade policy.

"The industries, the business community in the U.S, the state legislators, the Congress, the Senate in Washington, D.C., will have to be the ones that convince the Trump administration that what they are doing is going to have a negative impact in the long term to their economy and to the cost of purchasing goods in the U.S.," Melanson said in an interview Terry Seguin on Information Morning Fredericton on Wednesday.

As of Sunday, Canada has slapped U.S. whisky, lawn mowers, ketchup, maple syrup, cast-iron grills, refrigerator-freezers and pillows with tariffs of 10 or 25 per cent.

The measures are in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian steel and 10 per cent tariffs on aluminum. He cited national security concerns as the reason.

Melanson said the government has been in a constant dialogue with business groups in the province and has had discussions with the federal government as well.

New Brunswick's minister responsible for trade policy enters the fray. Roger Melanson speaks with Terry about the trade war with the U.S. Melanson is president of the treasury board and New Brunswick's minister responsible for trade policy. 16:29

"We're trying to deal with this the best we can," he said, but the Liberal government is "very supportive" of the federal government's approach.

Other options

Herb Emery, the Vaughn Chair of Regional Economics at the University of New Brunswick, thinks the government should take a different approach.

In an interview with Information Morning Fredericton, Emery said Canada has retaliated in a "very predictable way."

"The government should really be getting creative about, 'How do we really make Canada the best place to do business and how do we really hit em where it hurts?"

Emery said a corporate tax holiday may work better than the tariffs.

The holder of the Vaughn Chair of Regional Economics at UNB, Herb Emery, speaks with Terry about Ottawa's response to U.S. tariffs. 14:15

"If we're going to be paying a lot anyway to bail out companies affected by the tariffs, that one at least gives us some hope of attracting capital back into Canada — getting jobs and keeping wages up," he said.

The country we will lose jobs and pay more with tariffs, he said.

"The tariff is not the only weapon available."

Melanson said New Brunswick will continue to monitor the situation and is working with J.D. Irving Ltd. and other companies to see how it can help them diversify their marketplaces.

"At the end of the day, the Canadian consumers and the Canadian industries [have to ] look at the Canada market even more and other markets so they can diversify and be less dependent of the U.S. market," Melanson said.

He said securing access to the U.S. market is important, but diversifying where industries sell their products is critical in the long term too.

Melanson and Emery both hope that those supportive of free trade south of the border will speak up.

Melanson said the trade situation will be a topic of discussion at the summer meeting of Canadian premiers in Saint Andrews from July 18 to 20.