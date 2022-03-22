Judith Meinert's son came out in Grade 12 in the early 1980s, not an easy time to be gay in Saint John.

But Meinert didn't just quietly support him in the background, she became the face and the voice of the gay community and a fierce defender of the rights of its people.

"Her son Parker was the one who brought her into our community," said Wayne Harrison, who helped Meinert form Saint John's PFLAG chapter in the mid-1990s.

"At first, it was a bit of a struggle. She, too, had to change her mind, and change her mind she did. Judith has been a force to be reckoned with in the LGBT community for years."

Judith Meinert died on Monday of natural causes at the Saint John Regional Hospital. She was 81.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of memories and tributes among her friends and family, and the community to whom she gave so much.

André Gallant, who was married to Meinert's son, Parker Cogswell, until his death 18 months ago, recalled Meinert's vibrance and energy.

"Judith was exuberant, full of life and extremely colourful, even down to her rainbow-coloured hair," he said.

Judith Meinert and her son, Parker Cogswell. (Submitted by André Gallant)

Harrison met Meinert in the 1980s at an AIDS fundraiser.

"I knew her before my husband and I came out," he said. "She was a place of comfort and support to talk to. She rationalized things and got rid of … the fears that we had that kept us in the closet."

In those days, "a lot of people had negative opinions about what gay was and Judith was a bright light in helping us see that there could be a light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

"She said, 'This will change. We will make it change.' "

Her love for her son helped her "become the amazing, supportive, openhearted person she was."

Meinert helped hasten Saint John's transformation from narrow-minded, traditional and conservative to a place where people feel comfortable coming out or being themselves, no matter how different they may feel, Harrison said.

Judith Meinert, seen here with her husband, Ralph Thomas. (Submitted by André Gallant)

Harrison doesn't even want to think of what Saint John would have been like without Meinert's advocacy.

When she decided that Saint John should celebrate inclusivity with a parade, she turned to Harrison and said, "'We're having a Pride parade.' And I looked at her and I said, 'Do you think anyone will walk?' She says, 'Even if it's just the three of us … we've got to do this.' And so we did."

And her advocacy wasn't limited to the LGBTQ community.

"You could count on Judith to support and to take a front row position on any marginalized issue," Harrison said. "She did not put up with people being ignorant about marginalized people."

That's part of what Andre Haines loved about Meinert.

"It didn't matter if you were LGBTQ or you were a cardboard box. It just didn't matter. She battled for humans to love each other," said Haines, artist in residence at the City Market.

Longtime LGBTQ rights advocate mourned Duration 1:22 Friends of Judith Meinert, one of Saint John's most dedicated LGBTQ rights advocates, have set up a memorial in her honour at the City Market. 1:22

Deeply moved by Meinert's death, Haines created a painting the next day, on Tuesday morning, as a tribute to her. He called it Judith Meinert's Fantasmigorical Flyby.

Haines said the two had an instant connection when they met last year. Having heard about everything she had done for the LGBTQ community, he reached out to her shortly after moving to Saint John from Nova Scotia in May.

"I said, 'You don't know who I am, but from now on I'm going to call you Mom,' " said Haines.

In the 10 months they knew each other, he said, Meinert taught him a lot, including how to be more tolerant.

"What I do know is that she loved her son," Haines said. "She loved him for everything he was ... she stood up for him and was proud and marched in parades. And she was the grand marshal of the first parades here, and a battler of human rights and just loving people."

Artist Andre Haines painted 'Judith Meinert’s Fantasmigorical Flyby' on Tuesday morning after hearing about her death. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

Corey Dugas, co-owner of Slocum & Ferris in the City Market, got to know Meinert and her husband, Ralph Thomas, at Sea Dogs games over seven seasons.

He said she's done an incredible amount of work for the city, and was an unmistakable presence in the market, someone who radiated fun and happiness and had "a great attitude towards life."

Co-owner Joanna Killen shared similar memories in a post on social media, noting "It was always a treat having her hold court at Slocum's where she would inevitably talk to almost every passerby, often joining others who happen to be having lunch that she already knew. She will be dearly missed by many."

Judith Meinert at Freeman Patterson's house on the Kingston Peninsula. (Submitted by André Gallant)

Photographer Freeman Patterson can't quite pinpoint when he and Meinert first met. He said it feels like she's always been present at his Kingston Peninsula home.

"For the life of me, I can't remember. It was like she just appeared full-blown at Shampers Bluff."

The two would spend hours on the deck overlooking Belleisle Bay, talking about anything and everything.

And it was through Patterson and Meinert's friendship that Cogswell and Gallant, who is also a photographer, met and instantly hit it off.

They were together for 27 years, until Cogswell's death in October 2020.

Patterson recalled Meinert's devotion to her son, and how that devotion extended to others.

When Meinert "went to bat" for her son, he said, she went to bat for an entire community — and anyone else she thought had been marginalized or treated poorly.