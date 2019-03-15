Quispamsis asks public how to improve Meenan's Cove Park

The Town of Quispamsis is surveying residents about where to start making updates to the popular Meenan's Cove Park.

Flood mitigation at the park is a priority heading into spring, said chief administrative officer Susan Deuville.

But the survey of residents and anyone who uses the park will help the town prioritize what needs work.

During last year's flood, a berm was created around the beach house to protect the building from water and debris, but Deuville said the town is looking for long-term solutions to flooding.

During last year's flood, a berm was created around the beach house at the park. (Submitted by Aaron Kennedy)

"Flood mitigation has been front of mind for the community, and preparation, as we are heading into the spring," she said.

Deuville said the town has worked hard to keep the park in good condition, and it remains a popular spot for boaters, beachgoers and ball games.

Quispamsis is looking for public input on where to start making updates to the popular Meenan's Cove Park. (Submitted by Aaron Kennedy)

The boat launch was updated two years ago, and recent updates have been made to the ball fields, washrooms and beach volleyball court.

"As we continue to keep the park modern we want to know where the areas of concern are or the areas of greatest improvement," Deuville said.

Based on informal feedback, she said, the town knows that residents want more parking.

Susan Deuville is the chief administrative officer for Quispamsis. An online survey is available at the town website. It asks for details and creative ideas about how to improve the park, especially after considerable flooding last spring. 6:10

"That's kind of a common theme that we are hearing, and potentially the flow could be improved of people coming in and out of the park," she said.

She said the survey will be on the town's website and Facebook page. Deauville said the town will work with a consultant to prioritize the feedback and bring ideas forward for more public consultation in the fall.