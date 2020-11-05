Behind peeling white paint, a small wooden church on Route 105 in Lower St. Mary's, just minutes outside of Fredericton, may not look any different than any other old, rundown church on the side of the road.

But historians say this one has significant historical value, and that its future is uncertain.

Built in 1846, Holy Trinity Anglican Church is the first designed by Bishop John Medley and the first example of Gothic Revival architecture in the province.

Medley would go on to have a hand in developing about a hundred churches in New Brunswick and his first is considered a prototype of his vision for the diocese.

The church's floor plan is a Greek cross and each of the four wings of the building are the exact same size.

The entrance of the church is on the back of the building facing the St. John River, where an original large cast iron key is still used to unlock the black gothic door.

In one of the windows, there's an original stained glass that is said to be one of the first in the province.

Richard Bird, the president of the Fredericton Heritage Trust, holds the original cast iron key which is still used to unlock the building. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Despite its historical value, no one has been caring for the building in recent years, despite the efforts of the Fredericton Heritage Trust over the last several years to advocate for its protection..

"This building should be preserved," said Richard Bird, president of the Fredericton Heritage Trust.

Bird said the group approached the Anglican Diocese of Fredericton about five years ago to help save the building because of its deteriorating conditions.

"It was clear that if nothing was done, it may be demolished," Bird said.

Uncertain future for church with significant historical value 1:51 The first New Brunswick church designed by Bishop John Medley, back in 1846, now faces an uncertain future and a two month deadline. 1:51

There have been no regular services at the church for the last 30 years or so, though each September an annual service was held there. That ended about eight years ago.

Since Fredericton Heritage Trust has begun advocating for the building, there have been two engineering reports done, which according to Bird, said the building is structurally sound.

"What you see is what needs to be repaired," he said pointing to the exterior of the building, estimating that the cost of the repairs would be between $20,000 and $40,000.

There's been very little interest from people who the Trust has spoken with over the years, except moral support, said Bird.

The stained glass window in the Holy Trinity is the original, and is said be the first in the province. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Bishop David Edwards of the Diocese of Fredericton is considered the owner of the building.

He has given the trust until the end of this year to come up with a plan, but with less than two months left on the calendar, time is running out before he has to make a decision on the building's future.

"There are issues around insurance and keeping the building safe," Edwards said about the timeline given to the Fredericton Heritage Trust, adding that people have been entering the church without permission.

Anglican Bishop of Fredericton David Edwards said he has a decision to make about the buildings future at the end of the year. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Edwards wouldn't say the building will definitely be demolished if no plan is developed, but he did say he'd be left with some choices to make if nothing happens by year's end.

"My hope is that it won't be, and we'll work towards a good outcome for it," Edwards said when asked about whether or not the building might be demolished.

"I will have to engage in discussion with other people around other possibilities, and I don't know what they might be yet."

"I would like to see it become a part of the community again, and useful to those that would have good memories of being here, and their families being here."

The floor plan to the Holy Trinity church is a Greek cross with all four wings the same size. (Gary Moore/CBC)

Architectural historian John Leroux said the church is much more significant than people think, because of the connection to Bishop Medley.

"He was extremely regarded and renowned in the U.K.," said Leroux of Medley, who moved from England in 1845 and became the first Bishop of Fredericton.

Medley had a passion for architecture and design, Leroux said.

"He actually transformed the whole visual aspect of the church, certainly the Anglican church, in North America," Leroux said.

"The Gothic Revival really started here in Fredericton through churches — through him — it was a big, big part of it."