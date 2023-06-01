Fire chiefs seek fix to 'dangerous' medical dispatch change

Several fire departments in southeastern New Brunswick are continuing to raise the alarm over an unexpected change to the dispatch system for medical emergencies.

In some cases, fire departments that were once sent to life-threatening emergencies are no longer being notified. Other departments, worried about missing serious calls, have opted to answer everything — even if they're minor, such as for broken bones.

It's a situation that began in early January when Ambulance New Brunswick changed its dispatch technology without notice to fire departments.

Dorchester's fire chief says medical calls are down 90 per cent and Greg Partridge says he's worried someone may die waiting for an ambulance before the issue is addressed.

"It's dangerous," Partridge said in an interview this week.

Justin McGuigan, first vice president of the New Brunswick Association of Fire Chiefs, said the issue has been most acutely felt in the Moncton region.

Justin McGuigan, with the New Brunswick Association of Fire Chiefs, says firefighters want to be able to help, especially in situations where there's a long wait for an ambulance. (Submitted by Justin McGuigan)

McGuigan said there's no requirement for many volunteer departments to respond to medical calls, but some have requested to do so.

"They want to be able to help their neighbours," McGuigan said.

"Particularly if there's going to be an extended duration before the ambulance arrives, or on specific types of medical calls where the time sensitive nature of the incident response is exceptionally important."

Concern with ambulance wait times

Partridge said it's particularly concerning given issues with ambulance response times in rural areas like his community near Sackville.

At times, an ambulance is as close as 15 minutes away, while the department has sometimes waited longer for an ambulance sent all the way from Hampton because local crews are busy, or parked outside hospital ERs.

Riverview's fire department is now going to all medical calls.

"We're now responding to calls that typically we would not respond to in the past," Chief Robin True said this week.

Robin True, fire chief of Riverview Fire Rescue, says the department has opted to be sent to all medical calls because they don't want to miss one where they may be able to offer life-saving care. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Medical calls are 22 per cent higher from January to April, compared to the same time last year. It's led to concerns about being tied up if other emergencies are reported.

But, True said the alternative would be potentially missing serious medical calls, where firefighters might be able to arrive before an ambulance and provide life-saving care.

He also said there's a concern with ambulance wait times.

"Typically pre-COVID, certainly when somebody called 911, the ambulance would often arrive ahead of or at the same time, or just a minute or two behind the fire department," True said.

Now, he said it's more common to see the fire department, which can't take a patient to hospital, arriving first and waiting.

"So we've had crews on scene — not unusual — for 20 minutes, 40 minutes, even longer in some instances."

While it's not an everyday occurrence, he said there is a trickle down effect when ambulances are parked outside ERs waiting to unload patients that affects ambulances and fire departments.

Fifteen ambulances parked outside the Moncton Hospital due to offload delays on June 27, 2022, that ranged in length from 52 minutes to nearly 14 hours. (Facebook/Ryan Steele)

At the heart of the issue is the way an emergency call is handled.

A 911 call in Riverview, for example, is answered in Dieppe at one of the province's six public safety answering points.

Within 60 seconds, information about the caller, their location and nature of the emergency must be gathered.

For a medical emergency, the call is then transferred to the Medical Communications Management Centre in Moncton, run by Ambulance New Brunswick.

Under the previous system, True said certain keywords like heart attack or stroke would trigger the dispatch of Riverview fire department in addition to an ambulance.

But when Ambulance New Brunswick "updated" its computer-aided dispatch on Jan. 9, the chiefs say the system changed and dispatches from the medical communications centre stopped.

Riverview opted to make a special arrangement to be dispatched to all medical calls, many of which they wouldn't have been sent to otherwise.

Partridge said his department wasn't informed of the change before it happened.

Ambulance New Brunswick, run by Medavie Health Services New Brunswick under a contract with the provincial government, did not provide an interview for this story. (Shane Magee/CBC)

He said a letter from Ambulance New Brunswick arrived later saying the department's medical response services were no longer required.

"Not even a thank you, which is just bizarre, really," Partridge said. Both fire chiefs declined to provide a copy of the letter.

Partridge said since the change, the department has only been called out a few times after an ambulance was already on the scene.

True says he wants Ambulance New Brunswick and the provincial government to fix the dispatch issue.

"We certainly hope to have a system in place in the near future that allows us to appropriately screen calls and respond to the calls of where we're truly needed, such as loss of consciousness or heart attack, strokes, those types of calls," True said.

Partridge said that while the medical communications centre could still call out the fire department, the only time it has done so is for situations where an ambulance has already arrived, and the crew needs assistance from firefighters for things like lifting a patient.

Partridge hopes residents will contact their MLAs to urge the government to restore the system that was in place before January.

McGuigan said there have been discussions at the provincial fire chiefs' association about trying to fill this gap.

A statement sent by Christianna Williston, a spokesperson for the ambulance service, did not address whether it would fix the issue. Nor did the statement address concerns about ambulance wait times.

The provincial departments of Public Safety and Health acknowledged requests for comment about the situation. Sean Hatchard, a spokesperson for health, said it is aware of the change but didn't say if it is seeking to fix the issue.