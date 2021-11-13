CUPE agrees to media blackout as strike enters Day 16

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has agreed to a media blackout after talks with the province to break a labour stalemate resumed Thursday. They were the first talks in a week.

Thousands of public servants across 10 locals, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transportation, corrections and the community college system, have been on strike for more than two weeks.

CUPE spokesperson Simon Ouellette said discussions with the province went until around 1 a.m. Saturday, but wouldn't confirm if they are continuing this weekend because of the media blackout.

"We're working on some language together in the agreement that I'm hopeful will get resolved later today," Premier Blaine Higgs told reporters Friday. "It remains to be seen. It's not confirmed yet, but I am hopeful we'll find a resolution."

Higgs said at the time the discussions were centred on pensions for two of the CUPE locals, which is the major sticking point in the dispute, and hinted schools could possibly reopen Monday.

CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost was not as optimistic.

"The premier's still being extremely inflexible," he said as a large crowd of striking union members gathered at the legislature Friday afternoon. "We're always optimistic, we would like to see this settled, but we're not banking on it."

A government spokesperson said no updates about the talks are planned.

Local representing N.B. Liquor employees still bargaining

Talks also continue between CUPE Local 963, which represents workers at N.B. Liquor.

President Jamie Agnew said there will be talks Saturday afternoon.

Employees could strike as soon as Tuesday if there is no agreement.