Public Health restores broader access to measles vaccine in New Brunswick

The measles vaccine will soon be available to New Brunswickers through family doctors' offices again, on a priority basis.

The Central Serum Depot is now filling back orders for the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine in all regions in the sequence they were received, according to a memo from Dr. Cristin Muecke, the province's deputy chief medical officer of health, to health-care practitioners on Tuesday.

Public Health had been rationing its supply of the vaccine to deal with the ongoing outbreak in the Saint John health region, where 12 cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease have been confirmed in the past month.

The vaccine was being reserved for those considered most at risk — people who have had direct contact with somebody with measles in the outbreak in the Saint John health region, and infants.

Health officials could not immediately be reached for comment on whether making the vaccine more widely available means they believe the outbreak is almost over.

Muecke is still asking doctors to give priority to "susceptible individuals" potentially exposed to confirmed measles cases and "vulnerable populations" in the outbreak area, including infants between the ages of six months and one year.

Other prioritized individuals include:

Susceptible health-care workers, regardless of age, if they have received less than the recommended two doses.

Post-partum women susceptible to rubella (serologically negative) should be vaccinated with MMR before discharge, as per hospital policy.

Unimmunized individuals born between 1970 and 1995.

Those born in or after 1970 who are planning to travel to the United States or overseas.

"During this time, we ask your support in immunizing only individuals identified above," the memo from Muecke stated.

People travelling to Saint John do not require MMR vaccination, it added.

13,000 doses distributed

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

More than 2,000 people have potentially been exposed to the virus through the confirmed cases in the Saint John region, officials have said.

As of Tuesday, more than 13,000 doses of MMR have been distributed since the outbreak began on April 29, said Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick, sent the update about the vaccine supply to health-care practitioners on Tuesday. (CBC)

About 500 Hampton High students, staff and other adults who were at the school last Thursday or Friday and potentially exposed to the most recent confirmed case were immunized during special clinics held Sunday and Monday, said Zoë Watson, superintendent for the Anglophone South School District.

If MMR vaccine is administered within 72 hours of possible exposure, it can provide retroactive protection, regardless of previous immunization history, according to officials.

Three of the 60 Hampton High staff members are following up with their own doctors and "some" students who have medical conditions also required follow-up, said Watson.

Hampton High has 540 students.

20 KVHS students still excluded

The Hampton High case, announced on Saturday, is linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, where nine of the cases are based. The other two are connected to the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department.

Classes are continuing as scheduled at both high schools this week, along with some year-end activities, including an athletic and academic award ceremony at Hampton High and a "farewell to graduates" ceremony, said Watson.

Exams, scheduled to begin on Monday, and graduations slated for the following week, are also proceeding as planned, she said.

Zoë Watson, superintendent of the Anglophone South School District, said high schools routinely have students who, due to illness or other life circumstances, are unable to complete the school year and/or write final exams, but special arrangements can be made. (CBC)

KVHS still has about 20 of 1,040 students and two of 70 teachers excluded from school, "but this number is expected to continue to drop as blood work is finalized and other health questions addressed," Watson said in an email.

If any students are unable to attend exams, teachers and administrators may look at other options, which can include a take-home exam, completing a final project or determining a final mark based on previous marks, she said.

Exams can be worth between 15 and 30 per cent of the final mark in some cases, but some courses may not have a final exam, added Watson.

Incubation period up to 18 days

Measles symptoms, which can take up to 18 days after infection to begin, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after those symptoms start, the telltale red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

People can be contagious for about four days before the rash appears.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should self-isolate and call Tele-Care, the provincial health information line, for advice by dialling 811, officials have said.

People born before 1970 are considered immune to measles and anyone who has already had it is considered protected for life.

The outbreak won't be declared over until two incubation periods — roughly 40 days — pass since the last confirmed case.