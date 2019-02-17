2nd case of measles confirmed in New Brunswick

Public health is investigating a second confirmed case of measles, the provincial government announced Monday.

The case was confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, public health said.

The news comes less than a month after the department declared the first confirmed case of measles in New Brunswick since 2017.

On April 26, public health said a person in Saint John who recently travelled to Europe was infected, and department officials were working to contact people who may have been exposed to the individual.

The same effort is underway again with officials from public health, local health-care centres and the school district contacting people at risk.

The serious and highly contagious respiratory disease is transmitted through the air or by direct contact.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and is vaccine-preventable," Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

Russell urged people who have been potentially exposed to check their immunization record. Most people are protected with two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella, or MMRV vaccine.

Symptoms

Early symptoms of the measles may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body.

Symptoms usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection.

"If these symptoms are present, it is important that you contact your health-care provider, Public health or 811 prior to presenting to a clinic, physician's office or emergency room so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others," said Russell.

No cure

Most people are sick for up to 10 days and are contagious from four days before the rash develops until four days after.

There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is meant to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.

Adults born before 1970 are considered immune, and adults born later can receive a free MMRV vaccine if they haven't had two doses.