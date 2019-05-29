Measles outbreak in Saint John jumps to 11 confirmed cases

Two new cases of measles have been confirmed in the Saint John area, bringing the total to 11, the province's chief medical officer of health announced on Wednesday.

Both cases of the highly contagious respiratory disease were confirmed late Tuesday and are linked to a previously confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

"To reduce the potential for further cases, Public Health's immediate focus is vaccination of vulnerable individuals potentially exposed to these cases and the protection of vulnerable populations in the Saint John area," such as infants under 12 months of age, the statement said.

Vaccine now offered for babies

Normally, the measles, mumps, rubella and varicella (chicken pox), or MMRV, vaccine is given to infants in New Brunswick at 12 months and 18 months of age.

But because of the outbreak, Public Health is now offering an MMR vaccine, without the varicella component, to babies aged six to 12 months in the Saint John area, confirmed Department of Health spokesperson Bruce Macfarlane.

"This is based on the fact that MMR (not MMRV) can be given as early as six months of age and would be given to infants travelling outside Canada to areas of measles activity," Macfarlane said in an email to CBC News.

Any babies who receive the MMR would still have to get all their regularly scheduled MMRV vaccines at 12 and 18 months of age, he said.

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the telltale rash appears until four days after. (Submitted by Emmanuel Bilodeau)

Measles can be more severe in infants and adults born after 1970. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death.

If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause miscarriage, premature labour, and low birth weight.

Measles symptoms, which usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

About three to seven days after symptoms begin, the telltale red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

"I want to emphasize that, if these symptoms are present, it is important that you contact your health-care provider, Public Health or Tele-Care 811 by telephone prior to visiting a clinic, physician's office or emergency room so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others," said Russell.

New Brunswick health authorities have told students and staff at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis that they must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue going to the school. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

On Monday, the Department of Health sent a letter to Kennebecasis Valley High School families, advising that anyone who attended the academic awards ceremony at the school the evening of May 23 may have been exposed to an infected individual who was contagious but not diagnosed until the weekend.

About 400 people attended the event.

Classes and other events are continuing as scheduled, including track and field, rugby and theatre workshops, according to Jessica Hanlon, director of communications for the Anglophone South School District.

Some of the school's 1,040 students and 65 teachers have been excluded "due to various immunity-related issues or other followups from the measles outbreak," said Zoë Watson, superintendent of the district.

On Thursday, that will include 18 students and three teachers, she said.