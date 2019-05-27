3 new measles cases in Saint John area bring total to 8

Three more measles cases were confirmed Sunday in the Saint John area, bringing the total number to eight.

Public health officials are busy tracking down people who may have been exposed to the measles virus at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis or the Saint John Regional Hospital emergency department and haven't been immunized against the highly contagious respiratory disease within the past 28 days.

Two new cases of measles were also confirmed Saturday at KVHS.

Hundreds of people were at the school last Thursday evening for an academic awards ceremony.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact with an infected individual.

The incubation period can be up to 18 days.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kimberly Barker, the regional medical officer of health, Zoë Watson, the superintendent of Anglophone South School District, Dr. John Dornan the regional chief of staff for the Horizon Health Network provided an update on Monday.

An immunization clinic was held Sunday at KVHS for those who hadn't received a dose of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine within the previous 28 days.

New Brunswick health authorities are advising staff and students at a Saint John high school that they must receive a measles booster shot if they want to continue going to the school. (Canadian Press/Associated Press)

During an outbreak, the extra dose provides added protection against recent exposure, health officials have said.

About 850 people received the vaccine at recent clinics at the school.

KVHS has more than 1,000 students and more than 100 staff.

Last Friday, a notice to parents from the superintendent said, "Students and staff who do not receive the vaccine may be excluded from school for 21 days."

Measles symptoms, which usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms should call ahead before visiting their doctor's office, a clinic or emergency room so proper measures can be put into place to prevent the possible spread to others, said Russell.

A dedicated phone line has been set up to help people check their immunization record — 643-6251.

The first infected individual at KVHS, announced on May 13, came into contact with the first infected individual in the region at the Saint John Regional Hospital. That individual, announced on April 26, had recently travelled to Europe.

No details about the infected individuals have been released.