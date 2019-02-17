Measles immunization clinic being held in Saint John today

A measles immunization clinic is being held in Saint John today for some people who may have come into contact with one of the confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease.

The clinic is only for those born in 1970 or later who don't have the recommended two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine and were either at the Shadow Lawn Inn for lunch on May 6 or attended the May 7 John Cleese show at Harbour Station in sections 26 or 27.

Public health officials will be set up at Exhibition Park, 39 McAllister Dr., from noon until 8 p.m., and again on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact.

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the telltale rash appears until four days after.

Info line voice mailbox full

The dedicated phone line set up to help people check their immunization record — 643-6251 — has been fielding an average of 50 calls per hour, said Department of Health spokesperson Alysha Elliott.

On occasion, the voice mailbox has been too full to accept any messages.

But the average response time is approximately one hour, said Elliott.

"If a member of the public has not received a call within one hour we recommend they call Tele-Care," the province's health information line at 811.

About 236 people have called Tele-Care with measles-related questions since April 28, shortly after the first case was announced, she said.

There are still only two confirmed cases of measles in the city and the cases are related.

The person from Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, confirmed on May 13, was at the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department at the same time as the first confirmed case, announced on April 26.

That person had recently travelled to Europe and visited the Halifax Infirmary's emergency department on April 17 for unrelated symptoms.

Measles symptoms, which usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

The disease can be more severe in adults, infants and pregnant women. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death. If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause premature labour, miscarriage and low birth weight.

People who have already had the measles and those born before 1970 are considered immune.

About 500 teachers and support staff from 19 schools in Rothesay, Quispamsis, Belleisle and Hampton may have been exposed to the KVHS case of measles when they attended a New Brunswick Teachers Association meeting at the school on May 6.

Grade 8 students from Harry Miller Middle School and Quispamsis Middle School and their parents may have also been exposed during a tour of KVHS on May 8.