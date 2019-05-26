Two new cases of measles confirmed in Saint John

Two new cases of measles have been confirmed in the Saint John area, bringing the total number of cases to five, according to New Brunswick's department of health.

The cases were confirmed late Saturday and are linked to a previous confirmed case at Kennebecasis Valley High School.

"Public Health officials are setting up a special immunization clinic to immunize those in the school population who have not yet received a dose of MMR (mumps, measles and rubella) vaccine within the last 28 days," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

"Vaccination is our best possible protection against measles."

Early symptoms of the measles may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the rest of the body.

Symptoms usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection.

Most people are sick for up to 10 days and are contagious from four days before the rash develops until four days after.

There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is meant to relieve symptoms and prevent complications.

"I want to re-emphasize that, if these symptoms are present, it is important that you contact your health-care provider, Public Health or 811 by telephone prior to presenting to a clinic, physician's office or emergency room so that necessary measures can be put into place to prevent the spread to others," said Russell.