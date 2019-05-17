Suspected case of measles in Saint John tests negative

A suspected third case of measles in Saint John has tested negative, the province's chief medical officer of health announced on Friday.

And public health has confirmed that person is actually the same suspected case reported by the New Brunswick Community College in Saint John on Thursday, she said.

"There was confusion around that, and there's no confusion now," Russell said during a news conference in Fredericton.

"Therefore the outbreak consists currently right now of only two confirmed cases of measles in the Saint John region."

The two people with the highly contagious respiratory disease remain isolated at home, she said.

Health officials have not released any information about the infected individuals, citing privacy, but the cases are related. The person from Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis, confirmed on May 13, was at the Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency department at the same time as the first confirmed case, announced on April 26.

Measles is transmitted through the air or by direct contact.

People infected with the measles virus can be contagious about four days before the telltale rash appears until four days after.

More immunization clinics

"I know New Brunswickers are worried and we hear you and we understand," said Russell.

"Our focus at this time is the Saint John region and for residents outside this region, information for immunization clinics will be announced at a later date once we have addressed the immediate outbreak in Saint John."

Immunization clinics for people who may have come into contact with the infected individual from KVHS either at Shadow Lawn during lunch on May 6 or at the John Cleese show May 7 at Harbour Station, in sections 26 or 27, and were born between 1970 and 1995, will be held next week.

The clinics will be held on May 22, from noon until 8 p.m. and May 23, from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., at Exhibition Park at 37 McAllister Dr. People should bring proof of purchase from Shadow Lawn or the Cleese show, said Russell.

Within three to seven days of a measles infection, a red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body. (Submitted by Emmanuel Bilodeau)

Public health is holding another immunization clinic at KVHS on Friday from noon until 6 p.m. for students, teachers and parents who may have been exposed to the infected individual at the school between May 6 and May 9 and don't have the two recommended doses of the measles, mumps, rubella, or MMR, vaccine.

That includes Grade 8 students from Harry Miller Middle School and Quispamsis Middle School and their parents who went on a tour of KVHS on May 8, confirmed Zoë Watson, superintendent of the Anglophone South School District.

About 500 teachers and support staff from 19 schools in Rothesay, Quispamsis, Belleisle and Hampton who attended a New Brunswick Teachers Association meeting on May 6 have also been "invited" to attend, she said.

At least 100 people were immunized during Thursday's clinic.

Call 811 for information

Anyone who thinks they may have come into contact with one of the confirmed cases or is exhibiting symptoms of the measles is urged to call Tele-Care at 811, the province's free bilingual 24-hour information line to speak confidentially with a registered nurse.

Measles symptoms, which usually begin within eight to 12 days after infection, may include fever, cough, runny nose, red or sore eyes, sleepiness, irritability and tiny white spots in the mouth.

Within three to seven days, a red blotchy rash usually develops on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body.

The disease can be more severe in adults, infants and pregnant women. Complications can include ear infections, pneumonia, blindness and swelling of the brain, which can cause seizures, deafness, brain damage or death. If contracted during pregnancy, it can cause premature labour, miscarriage and low birth weight.

Adults born before 1970 and anyone who has already had the measles are considered immune.

A dedicated phone line has been set up to help people check their immunization record — 643-6251.